A man on vacation shared a video of a massive snake on the front deck of a holiday lodge

The reptile slithered near an open sliding door and around the building, prompting the cameraperson to follow

Members of the online community feared for the man's life after they saw him metres away from the snake

People online were surprised to see the size of a snake slithering on the deck. Images: Xavier Lorenzo / Getty Images, @nombeva / TikTok

While a holiday is supposed to be relaxing, a group of vacationers were startled after seeing an enormous snake visiting them. What worried people online the most was that the door to the quarters was open wide, ready for the reptile to enter at any time.

Snake spotted on the deck

A TikTokker using the handle @nombeva shared a video of the huge and uninvited guest slithering under the table and between the chairs on the deck outside.

The creature then makes its way close to an open sliding door and, fortunately, decides not to enter the house, which gets a reaction from a woman in the background.

The cameraman bravely exits the lodge and follows the snake to continue filming as it slithers into bushes on the other side of the house.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi fears for vacationers' safety

Although social media users were nowhere near the snake, many slid into the comment section to express their thoughts on the reptile's access to the building.

Not a fan of the visitor, @minahmakota said:

"I would check out immediately."

@blasian_keli had a question for the public:

"Am I the only one screaming, 'Close the door'?"

@malwande_ndobe laughed and shared in the comment section:

"I would ask for a refund the same time."

@j_assii acknowledged the distance between the man and the reptile:

"The fact that you got so close, aowa."

@malumephephetha told the online community:

"I would resign with immediate effect."

@shalomekosiwe153 spoke to the person behind the lens and said:

"Cameraman, you need an increase in your salary."

@famahh24 shared their wonders:

"Why are they screaming but leaving the door open?"

A surprised @pretty.alu6 wrote:

"I’ve never seen such a big snake. I thought it was only in movies. My gosh! Please be safe."

@kimwapoties thought differently about the situation:

"But is this not why people go to nature resorts? To be closer to nature? Or what are the expectations? Maybe I am missing something."

