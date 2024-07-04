A Mzansi woman shared a TikTok video showing a strange blue snake behind her toilet

While some viewers found it funny, many expressed concern about the snake being a sign of bad luck

Several people shared unsettling stories following encounters with blue snakes, adding to the fear of bad luck

A woman's discovery of a blue snake left her and netizens unsettled. Image: @chantelpeaches

A woman was left unsettled after discovering a strange blue snake behind her toilet.

Woman finds weird blue snake

The footage shared by Chantel (@chantelpeaches) shows the odd and blue-coloured serpent slithering slowly behind her toilet.

She could be heard joking that people were trying to kill her by sending the strange creature to her home.

Blue snake leaves Mzansi stressed

While some people found Chantel's remarks amusing, others responded with great concern, explaining that the blue snake signified bad luck.

Others even shared personal stories of how tragic things happened to people they knew after having an encounter with the snake.

_lee_mich_ compared the snake to sour worms:

"Sour worms are living things."

Nonny Dlamini shared her knowledge about the snake:

"Lapho ayiboni emehlweni ayinawo ngisho umlomo (It can't see and doesn't even have a mouth)."

replied:

"You are not supposed to see that snake."

❤️ shared their experience:

"No, but seriously, we saw one at my house; my gran said it brings bad luck, and then my dad passed a few weeks later; maybe it was just a coincidence."

Gundes commented:

"We once found it in the bathroom when there was a ceremony at home and my dad took it and put it in a bottle, and the next day it disappeared."

Vusi Mnisi506 also knew about the snake:

"This snake doesn't bite but indicates bad luck."

Hlonipho reacted:

"Ye blue??."

