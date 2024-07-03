A South African student posted a TikTok video showing the disgusting state of her shared student accommodation

The clip showed overflowing bins, dirty dishes, and a grimy stove, highlighting the mess her housemates left

The video resonated with many viewers who shared their own experiences of messy housemates

A woman showed the struggle of living with messy housemates. Image: @lizzy_lion4

Source: TikTok

A young woman shared the stressful and awful reality of living with messy housemates.

Woman shows what it's like living with untidy res mates

Lizzy (@lizzy_lion4), who lives at a shared student accomodation showed the messy and untidy state of the house.

A disgusted Lizzy showed an overflowing dustbin, dirty dishes at the sink, an unmopped floor and an uncleaned stovetop, which she forced herself to cook on as she was tired of cleaning up after her housemates.

"The struggle is real shame. I had to buy my own dustbin and still cook in that situation because you can’t be the only one cleaning for them!!," Lizzy wrote in her caption.

Messy student accomodation has SA stressed

The video gained a lot of traction and comments from netizens who were in disbelief at how dirty the students' living space was. Some even expressed that they could never live with such messy housemates.

Minenhle Nkosi said she'd never survive in that house:

"I would rather rent umkukhu alone than share. l can't handle this we would fight daily."

Fakukazi65 said:

"Yeah, lapho they are so pretty yhoo ."

_lwandiso_k offered advice:

"Thenga 2 plate in your room ngeke (Buy a two-plate stove and put it in your room no way)."

Nothando khanyile

Mina, I'm trying to be tidy, but I have a brother who is untidy. when he makes food, he leaves things thereafter making food. even myself I'm untidy but not this much

Lebza shared:

"I used to share with boys, while I was the only female; I never had complaints; we shared chores."

Jolakazi couldn't bear the state of the house:

"Yho, I would die."

Lungile Ndlovu asked:

"Amantombazane?? (It's girls?)."

