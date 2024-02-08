A video of a South African mother expressing her anger in her daughter's room has gone viral

The disappointed parent is seen observing the messy bedroom before shouting and complaining

Many netizens reacted to the video expressing, similar struggles with untidy kids and teenagers

A mother was far from impressed by her daughter's bedroom. Image: @kdpvilakazi

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi mom was left fuming after she saw the messy state that her daughter's room was in.

Mother in disbelief of daughter's bedroom

A TikTok video by @kdpvilakazi shows the bedroom, which had an unmade bed, closed curtains, a chest of drawers with clothes hanging out of it and shoes placed in the one corner of the room.

The mother can be heard shouting as she looks around the room, complaining about the mess and how unacceptable it is, especially for a girl.

Kids struggle to keep neat

According to Understood, having a child who can't keep a clean and tidy room is a common thing.

Some enjoy the comfort of knowing where everything is. For others, it's a phase: a tween asserting independence or a teen juggling new responsibilities.

And some kids have ongoing trouble with organisation and need more help to keep their space neat.

Mzansi feels frustrated mother's pain

Although the mother's reaction amused some users, many could relate to the stress associated with having a child who can't keep a clean space.

•Nyalleng Seipaty Khampane responded:

"Muhle umama wama2000 noma e kwatile."

nelisilelonwabise commented:

"Close someone's room phuma kuye ngeke ngibulawe stress ."

Lungile Ramalepe commented:

"Inkinga yemizi yonke."

Mexie said:

"Welcome to my world, nami ngikhathele yilempilo."

_claudettemasilela replied:

"Teen parents can we gather here please."

Nyakalo responded:

"Watching This As I 2kSyafana Sonke..Ngibukele U Tic Tok Kodwa Linjan Ikamero Lami."

ngubane144 wrote:

"Sihlukumezekile singabazali."

Ntlaah Shange commented:

"Nabafana sisi kuyafanasicabanga ne Wendy house siphumule iphunga mudlula."

Toddlers try complimenting their angry mom's looks after getting into trouble

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of two children being reprimanded by the furious mom left South African netizens laughing out loud.

The video shared by Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shows two children crying loudly as their mother questions who spilt medicine on the floor between the two of them.

They respond by crying and pointing at each other as their mom continues to shout at them. The mother tells them to clean up the mess.

