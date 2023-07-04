A heated argument between a nurse and a frustrated parent went viral and caught the attention of the MEC for Health in Limpopo

The mother was angry at the nurse for speaking over the phone for close to an hour and not helping her ill child

The MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, headed to Maaka Clinic in Tzaneen to help the parent and nurse solve their problems

TZANEEN - A video of a frustrated parent shouting at a nurse at the Maaka Clinic has gone viral.

An angry parent shouted at a nurse at Masska Clinic in Tzaneen for not helping her sick child. Images: Meneer Mokwena & LIMPOPO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH (BOPHELONG)

In the video, the mother screams at the nurse for making them wait for close to an hour while she speaks on the phone.

The mother can be heard asking the security guard to tell her when they arrived to confirm how long they had been waiting to get assistance. The security guard said they had been waiting for about 40 minutes.

Nurse refuses to help patients while she speaks on the phone

The heated exchange between the mother and nurse, led the nurse to say that she would not assist the mom who was at the clinic because her child was ill. The nurse argued that she was on the phone with a patient, and that is why she was unable to help them.

The angry parent was not buying the nurse's story and argued that the patient should come to the clinic for consultations like everyone else.

As frustrated as the parent was, the nurse also stated that she was the only one on duty and had to look after five pregnant patients.

Here are the videos below:

MEC for Health in Limpopo resolves conflict at Maaka Clinic in Tzaneen

Limpopo Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, visited Maake Clinic following the altercation between the parent and nurse to resolve the conflict.

In a video posted by the MEC, the caption stated that Ramathuba was able to broker peace between the parties.

The MEC stated that while other processes were taking place, she felt it was important for the mom and the nurse to find common ground. The pair are seen holding hands and explaining their side of the story.

Mzansi reacts to the incident between a mother and a nurse on duty

Keuza Pokes said:

"The clinic is short-staffed, you can't blame the nurse. She is a human being, and she gets tired. People should normalize complaining to the employer."

Baulo Gundula said:

"Short-staffed or not, employees need to do their work. You cannot tell the client about being short-staffed while sitting down and talking over the phone "

Nthabiseng Thulare Mahlangu said:

"Limpopo Department of Health needs to intervene and hire more staff, at Least 3 nurses for the night shift. Nurses suffer from burnout, but I’m not excusing the sister’s conduct she could have handled the situation much better."

South Africans react to the MEC for Health dealing with an incident between a mother and nurse

Ruth Sebela Ka Moagi said:

"My MEC Dr Phophi, I trust youyou step in very fast in every situation God bless you, Maam."

Sisi Khosi said:

"MEC Dr Phophi Ramathupa, we salute you for your excellent leadership. Your prompt response to this matter gives us hope. I hope your colleagues in other provinces are taking a lot from your leadership."

Shale Malatji said:

"Thank you, MEC, for maintaining peace, and the way you did it shows leadership skills, I salute you though I understand measures will be taken accordingly. As usual, the community thought you will come and shout you are a true leader and continue to do good."

