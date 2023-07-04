A Limpopo wans house was burned to the ground by an unknown intruder early on Sunday morning

The woman narrowly escaped with her two adult children after hearing strange sounds in the house

The South African Police Serive in Limpopo have opened a case of arson after the intruder caused R2 million worth of damage

THOHOYANDOU - A woman and her adult children are lucky to be alive after narrowly escaping their house before an intruder burned it to the ground.

A Limpopo woman's family home was burned to the ground after an intruder set the house on fire. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

A statement from Limpopo SAPS detailed what happened during the horrific incident. On Sunday, 2 July, the 47-year-old woman was sleeping in her home in the Vhembe District when she hurt a strange noise.

Limpopo woman encounters intruder dousing house with flammable substance

When she went to investigate, the woman allegedly saw a man standing in one of the bedrooms with a plastic container.

To ensure her kids', aged 24 and 19, safety, the woman rushed to the room they were sleeping in and closed the door. Shortly after, she bumped into the intrude in a passage who doused her entire body with a flammable substance.

Limpopo woman flees before intruder sets house on fire

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the woman fled to a neighbour's house with two children.

While seeking help from the neighbour, the family noticed their house had been set alight.

The police and firefighter were called to the scene, but despite a valiant effort, the blaze was too strong to extinguish, and the house was burned to the ground.

Thohoyandou police have opened a case of arson, and a search has been launched to find the unknown suspect. It has been estimated that the damage was worth R2 million, IOL reported.

South African speculate about who set the Limpopo house blaze

Below are some comments:

Kika Masentle Silva said:

"This is clearly someone who knows her."

Davis M Moagi remarked

"This sounds like someone who felt betrayed and wanted revenge or to leave her with nothing."

Sindiso Vumani exclaimed:

"Heartless people everywhere. Thank God no one was harmed."

Nkosazana Radebe added:

"Sounds scary, more like a revenge crime. I suspect the intruder never wanted to harm the occupants but wanted the house down."

Happy Robert claimed:

"Came to destroy what he helped build. That's the only logical explanation. I will love to have coffee with this pissed-off man and hear if he is now satisfied."

Meshack Wa Hlungs suggested:

"A bitter ex or a jealous competitor may be on the prowl, as well as evil relatives who scoop jackpots when their members die. The world has become more evil."

Source: Briefly News