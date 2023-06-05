Twelve University of Fort Hare students have been arrested following a violent protest on campus

The disgruntled students reportedly destroyed campus property and set a part of a building on fire

Some South Africans believe the students were sent to disrupt campus, while others said they should face the law for their actions

ALICE - The police have confirmed that 12 Fort Hare University students have been arrested for allegedly setting a building on fire and for the destruction of property.

The University of Fort Hare students allegedly destroyed campus property over discontent with the exam timetable. Image: @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

The students are said to have been between 19 and 22 and are set to appear at the Alice Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 6 June.

Disgruntled Fort Hare University vandalised campus over exam timetable

According to The Citizen, a group of unhappy students looted a cafeteria and destroyed several buildings, including shattering the windows of a computer lab at the Alice campus on Sunday night. It is believed that the students were upset over the exam timetable.

Students reportedly were upset that the exam time was congested. However, the university refuted those claims and said that students were consulted about the timetable before it was finalised.

UFH spokesperson JP Roodt stated that the foyer of the sports centre was also burned during the commotion.

“Ahead of the exams, students and faculties were consulted, and any clashes in the exam modules were brought to the attention of the examinations department. Adjustments were made to accommodate these concerns," said Roodt.

The university spokesperson added that no formal complaints about the clashes on the timetable were made to management by the student representative council (SRC).

According to TimesLIVE, the police were called onto the Alice campus at around 8pm following complaints of a violent protest. Twelve students were arrested on the scene for malicious damage to property and burglary of a business.

South Africans react to violent protest at Fort Hare University

@Sqhophololo said:

"We all know the student movements are always influenced by people high up to dirsupt things."

@claireangelique said:

"Absolute travesty what has been done to that University that held such a high historical pedigree for SA. Something to be nurtured with pride, destroyed from the inside."

@M4Masande said:

"Coordinated efforts to divert attention from the ongoing investigation by external sources."

@Kat_Sedu said:

"Such students should be arrested and prosecuted without any remorse."

