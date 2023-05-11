The University of Western Cape (UWC) student protest for better security turned violent when police were called

Several clips of the chaotic scenes were shared on social media by students

The protests started on Monday, 8 May, following the death of Kamva Desi, who was robbed and murdered

CAPE TOWN - The University of Western Cape (UWC) has turned chaotic after protests reportedly turned violent this week.

The University of Western Cape students have been protesting for better security and safety on and off campus. Images: @ThembelaSifile/Screenshots

From social media posts, students alleged that they were protesting peacefully until the university's management called the police, and things quickly went south.

UWC students protest for better security on campus

Speaking to Briefly News, Sasco Wanga Sigila branch coordinator Thembela Sifile explained that protests began on Monday, 8 May. Sifile stated they had been protesting for better security on and off-campus residences, including private accommodation.

She also added students asked management to expand the shuttle services so it commutes every hour. Sifile explained that while Sasco's fundamental principle is academic excellence, students cannot focus if they are anxious about their safety.

Sifile added that they had tried to engage with the university management but felt their cries were ignored.

"Management has been ignorant even after we had taken a stand as Sasco by having safety programs at these off-campus residences equipping students with gadgets such as pepper spray to protect themselves, management did not act," said Sifile.

UWC student caught on camera after snatching a gun from police

In one of the videos posted on Twitter, a student was captured with a weapon he allegedly snatched from the police.

The chaotic scene shows other students running for safety while others grab chairs and rubbish bins to protect themselves from police fire. The student who snatched the weapon also fired back at police officers not captured in the video frame.

UWC management gives in to students' demands

The UWC management finally responded to the students' demands on Thursday, stating that the expanded shuttle services will start operating on Monday, 15 May. The university also committed to improving security measures.

The protests erupted days after 23-year-old Kamva Desi was robbed and murdered on campus while walking with friends, according to News24.

UWC speak on violent protest on campus

@ThandoAfrika said:

"Tragic scenes from the UWC and CPUT protests. "

@Candice_Chirwa said:

"Okay, so correct me if I’m wrong, but the students of UWC & CPUT are protesting because they want better protection around the campus... the cops then decide it’s a good idea to fight students rather than fight crime. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE "

@manenzenomngang said:

"But the safety of students in that area is not 5-star at all."

