The Wits university fees protest has entered its third day, with scores of students flanking the institution's Great Hall

Wits university has hit back at protesting students by suspending "disruptors" for breaking the universities rules

Students have intensified their protest efforts with the workers' union, Nehawu, joining their ranks

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Witwatersrand has retaliated to the ongoing fees protest by suspending students they have labelled disruptors.

The institution released a statement on Thursday evening, 2 March claiming multiple suspension orders to students who "transgressed the university's rules".

The protesting students are calling for the scrapping of financial exclusion, the end of residence alliance caps from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the lack of accommodation to be addressed, TimesLIVE reported.

Workers' union Nehawu vows to join Wits fees protest

The suspensions haven't dampened the students' resolve who have promised to intensify their protests. Workers from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) have bolstered the protestors' numbers.

Journalist Silindelo Masikane, who is on the ground at Wits, posted a video of Nehawu's promise to protesting students.

The workers union said that it was in the process of applying for a certificate to join the protest. Nehawu branch treasurer Bheki Mkhize vowed to strike in solidarity with the students once it is legally allowed to do you.

Mkhize declared:

"We are with you!"

South Africans divided by Wits fees protest

While some people sympathise with the cries of the protesting students' plight, others believe their behaviour is criminal.

Below are some comments:

@bongzmessi said:

"A focused youth means a brighter future. A united youth means a strong and sustainable future‼️"

@bless_King23

"This is such a sad thing to watch, I'll never agree with destroying property."

@1st_putsans praised:

"One thing about black South Africans is we will fight, we have a fighting spirit, and we don't go into corners."

@craigbestbier

"Police/protection serv shd arrest all of these clowns and charge them with malicious damage to property.Buch of hooligans that throw stones."

@KatlegoMoAfrika

"Dear @WitsUniversity please don't despise a black child, they are the future of Africa and they are worthy."

@MalapJdk

"Please leadership, the students' protest at #witsprotest has escalated, and the behaviour are outside the laws. Please intervene, we can voice our grievance within the law.....please..."

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Wits Student Representative Council (SRC) has vowed to go forward with shutting down the university's campus until its demands are met.

On Wednesday, 1 March, scores of the university's students disrupted lectures and took to the streets of Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in a protest demonstration.

The students are demanding an end to financial exclusion, a scrapping of the cap on residence allowances from NSFAS and a lack of accommodation, TimesLIVE reported.

