Bonginkosi Khanyile is accused of being the mastermind behind the deadly July unrest that happened in Durban

Khanyile is facing two charges relating to the widespread lootings, and his trial is set to begin in December 2023

SA people on social media weighed in on Khanyile's charges and the July unrest where over 300 people died

July unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile is scheduled to appear in court in December. Image: @ Khanyile_BG and @MorningLiveSABC

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - Bonginkosi Khanyile's trial is set to begin on the 11th of December for allegedly inciting the 2021 July deadly riots in Durban.

Khanyile briefly appeared at the Durban Regional Court on Friday and is facing charges of breaking the Disaster Management Act and incitement to commit violence, reported SABCNews.

He is accused of inciting violence after former president Jacob Zuma was arrested and served a prison sentence of contempt of court.

Bonginkosi Khanyile says he expected trial for July unrest to happen sooner

The trial is scheduled to run over three months and Khanyile told the media he is not pleased with the date and bail conditions, reported ENCA.

"If you are saying the trial date will be in December, then you must relax the bail conditions."

During the unrest, more than 300 people died in the chaotic looting and mall fires. More than 30 people have also been arrested for the violence.

SA citizens discuss Bonginkosi Khanyile's charges and relationship with Jacob Zuma

Musa Sowetan said:

"Let the law take its course, but eish most of us are still unemployed because of what happened."

Vhonani Tshisusu mentioned:

"The guy is punished harshly with his bail conditions that he should sign twice a week at the police station. His mobility is limited for the next 9 months."

Nkosinathi Mnguni commented:

"He is friends with the Nkandla mafia, and he is well-protected. I believe the mafia will send his family to support him."

Rèd Årmy shared:

"My friend lost his life after he was caught looting along with many others. He was accidentally brutally murdered by an angry mob who wanted to stop the looting."

Sabelo Sibiya wrote:

"I blame Zuma."

Source: Briefly News