President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's corruption allegations

The president stated that the former state-owned power utility head should have approached the authorities with evidence of his corruption claims

South Africans find Ramaphosa's suggestion to report the matter to the police laughable because law enforcement in Mzansi can't be trusted

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined the ANC's call to former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to report allegations of corruption to the police.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called on former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to report the corruption allegations to the authorities. Images: Guillem Satorio & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

De Ruyter has been a massive topic of discussion after he spoke about corrupt dealings at Eskom and implicated an unnamed minister during an explosive interview on eNCA last week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Andre de Ruyter should have gone to the police

Speaking on the sidelines at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, the president stated that the former Eskom CEO had a duty to present his findings to the relevant authorities, reports TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ramaphosa added that De Ruyter's utterances were concerning and as a CEO, he should have reported the corrupt dealings to any government institution because those institutions are independent.

The president further said that he trusts those institutions, and De Ruyter should have trusted them too. Ramaphosa added that investigations would be conducted once a complaint is lodged with these institutions.

Ramaphosa also stated that if a complaint is not lodged, we will be living in a world of hearsay and rumours, which will cause much suspicion.

South Africans say SA law enforcement can't be trusted

@DrakeCorV said:

"No one in SA trusts law enforcement. They can be bought too easily."

@VladimirKotovSA said:

"Said a man who himself failed to trust law enforcement agencies with his farm crime."

@LukasMalatji said:

"What will the police do?"

@Skilliepieterse said:

"The same ANC deployment police who confused sinus with cyanide?"

@Jacobsz_swazi said:

"We all have read the Daily Maverick article and seen the ADR interview. The syndicates have compromised law enforcement. Suggestions of going there are clearly a smokescreen."

@LadyCadaver666 said:

"A whistleblower should be able to report to someone they trust in confidence and should not be forced to make themselves known or place their safety at risk. These cartels kill, so he should be protected as a whistleblower and not victimised because he reported wrongdoing."

ANC gives former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter 7 days to back up corruption claims, Mzansi angered

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress has given former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter seven days to prove claims he made against the ANC during an explosive television interview.

Eskom announced De Ruyter's immediate departure after he suggested criminality and corruption at the power utility were linked to members of the ANC. On Sunday, 26 February, the ruling party challenged De Ruyter to lay criminal charges he believes are related to dodgy dealings.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the ruling party is committed to dealing with acts of corruption or criminality. He said the ANC would hold any perpetrators to account since corruption and criminality are enemies of the party's commitment to building a better life for citizens, SowetanLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News