The ANC wants former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to expose its allegedly corrupt members

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said De Ruyter has seven days to back up his claims or the party will charge him

Many expressed anger toward the party for threatening legal action against De Ruyter following his recent television interview

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress has given former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter seven days to prove claims he made against the ANC during an explosive television interview.

The ANC has called on former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to provide evidence of corruption at the utility. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Morapedi Mashashe

Source: Getty Images

Eskom announced De Ruyter’s immediate departure after he suggested criminality and corruption at the power utility were linked to members of the ANC. On Sunday, 26 February, the ruling party challenged De Ruyter to lay criminal charges he believes are related to dodgy dealings.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the ruling party is committed to dealing with acts of corruption or criminality. He said the ANC would hold any perpetrators to account since corruption and criminality are enemies of the party’s commitment to building a better life for citizens, SowetanLIVE reported.

Bhengu-Motsiri called for De Ruyter to allow law enforcement agencies to investigate his claims once he provides evidence. He also said the former CEO is obligated to back up his claims by reporting them to the police.

The party’s spokesperson said if De Ruyter fails to report acts of corruption, the ANC will lay charges against him.

During the interview, De Ruyter said the ANC treated Eskom as a “feeding trough”, according to SABC News. The former CEO also claimed that there was a certain minister behind the looting at Eskom.

Mzansi angered by ANC’s legal threat directed at former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter

@bakaMabaso said:

“For the first time, ever the ANC legally threatens a whistle blower.”

@Mark64451432 commented:

“Now the ANC will impede any efforts to bring them to justice.”

@IsmailTashriq posted:

“I think it's time we stand up against this government and remove them by force. They think we South Africans are weak and docile, but what they don't know is that we are just very accommodating and patient. It's time we stand up for our rights against these bullies.”

Eskom appoints interim CEO: Calib Cassim takes the reigns following André de Ruyter’s swift exit

Briefly News previously reported that Eskom has announced that Calib Cassim will take the reigns as interim group CEO at the power utility.

On Friday, 24 February, Eskom announced that Cassim will take on the role with immediate effect. The power utility said that the newly appointed acting CEO was named CFO in November 2018 after previously serving as acting CFO in July 2017.

In a statement released by the power utility, Eskom said Cassim has served for over 20 years. The interim boss is a registered chartered accountant and holds a master’s degree in business leadership.

Source: Briefly News