Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana asked why the utility’s former CEO André de Ruyter failed to report alleged dodgy deals

Makwana claimed that De Ruyter failed to inform the power utility’s board of fraud and corruption to Eskom

Social media users scoffed at Makwana’s comments, with many unconvinced that he was being truthful following De Ruyter’s exit

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom ECO André de Ruyter’s recent television interview was cast in the spotlight once again.

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana claims former CEO André de Ruyter never raised corruption allegations. Image: Aaron M. Sprecher

Source: Getty Images

Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana questioned why De Ruyter failed to raise the alleged corruption at the utility. In the interview, the former CEO suggested that African National Congress (ANC) members were linked to Eskom’s revenue loss.

Eskom announced that De Ruyter would leave the power utility with immediate effect on Wednesday, 22 February. During the interview, he suggested a minister was also benefiting from corruption at Eskom.

However, Makwana was quoted by IOL as saying the former CEO never raised his concerns with the board. He said that he heard most of De Ruyter’s comments for the first time when the interview aired on television.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The board chair said the allegations made by the former CEO was totally reprehensible and unacceptable. He also added that De Ruyter should report the politician allegedly implicated in dodgy dealings to the police.

Replying to the allegations, Makwana said because De Ruyter knew the name of the politician, he should have reported the matter to the police.

Meanwhile, the power utility released a statement announcing that Calib Cassim has been appointed interim Eskom CEO on Friday, 24 February. The move left many concerned about if loadshedding would end.

Mzansi believes Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana is being untruthful

@Bamburi said:

“Never raised corruption allegations? You're having us on. That is beyond the realms of fantasy.”

@NaxheSean commented:

“If a contractor gets arrested for fraud for overpriced knee pads and is promptly released how would he have faith when it comes to a minister being dealt with?”

@MalaFide777 posted:

“The same organisation that the corrupt minister belongs to (ANC) also manages SAPS and Hawks so does the fool really believe there would have been action?”

@g_van_der_speck wrote:

“As if the justice system actually makes these corrupt people pay for their crimes.”

@moozir added:

“It sounds like even when they caught people, they were arrested and immediately released so I doubt there would have been much done if he’d implicated a minister!”

Fikile Mbalula wants Andre de Ruyter to provide evidence to back up corruption claims against the ANC

Briefly News also reported that African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula wants former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter held accountable for scathing accusations he made against the ruling party.

Mbalula threatened to take the former CEO to court if he did not provide evidence of the allegations of corruption against the ANC.

De Ruyter recently appeared in an eNCA interview with journalist Annika Larsen and accused an unnamed minister of using Eskom’s coffers for their personal gain.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News