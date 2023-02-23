Eskom’s former CEO Andre de Ruyter’s explosive television interview continues to stun South Africans

He claimed that the power utility loses over R1 billion monthly to theft allegedly linked to members of the ANC

Many citizens took to social media to praise De Ruyter for exposing the corruption at the state-owned entity

JOHANNESBURG – Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has revealed that the power utility allegedly loses over R1 billion to theft.

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter claimed that the power utility loses R1 billion to theft. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

During an explosive television interview, De Ruyter suggested that those affiliated with the African National Congress are responsible for the loss of revenue. He claimed that a Cabinet minister told him to "allow some people to eat" for Eskom’s greater good.

The former CEO said while power cuts continue, he managed to reduce corruption, move toward clean energy and split the utility into transmission, distribution and generation units. He warned that loadshedding may worsen, TimesLIVE reported.

De Ruyter also slammed government for delaying the transition to clean energy. He added that authorities showed a lack of interest when he reported that he was allegedly poisoned last year.

According to the Daily Maverick, de Ruyter also said that the ANC was focused more on winning elections than the country’s sustainability. Following the interview, Eskom announced that de Ruyter will leave the company with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan called the former CEO out over the interview. He suggested De Ruyter should not comment on political debates.

Mzansi reacts to Andre de Ruyter’s comments on Eskom

@chadwowski said:

“We’re acting surprised but deep down, everyone knew before the words were even spoken. He needs to gather up his evidence and we need to start locking people up.”

@Tlhogiie_MRain commented:

“No lies detected.”

@lorelei2701 posted:

“So basically he is telling us nothing will change or get better while the comrades need to eat. He is a very brave man… has already had one hit on his life.”

Eskom: 48 people arrested at power utility for various crimes since SANDF deployment

Briefly News also reported that a total of 48 people have been arrested for various criminal activities at Eskom’s power stations.

The arrests come after members of the SANDF were deployed to deal with theft and sabotage at the state-owned entity.

The soldiers were allocated to the utility in December. According to EWN, Mpumalanga was identified as a hotspot for coal theft.

