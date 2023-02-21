Eskom announced that a total of 48 people were arrested for various criminal activities at its ailing power stations

The arrests came after the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed to Eskom in December

Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said that the SAPS and SANDF are putting in a lot of effort to deal with the issue

MPUMALANGA - A total of 48 people have been arrested for various criminal activities at Eskom’s power stations.

A total of 48 people were arrested for criminal activities at Eskom. Image: Stock image & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The arrests come after members of the SANDF were deployed to deal with theft and sabotage at the state-owned entity.

The soldiers were allocated to the utility in December. According to EWN, Mpumalanga was identified as a hotspot for coal theft.

A significant increase in fraud and corruption have also been noticed at the power utility. These issues, along with the theft of coal and infrastructure damage, have been found to be conducted allegedly by employees and contractors.

During a media briefing held on Monday, 20 February, outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said the syndicate heads need to be uncovered, IOL reported.

He welcomed the work done by law enforcement officials and said Eskom is not as “vulnerable” as it previously was before. De Ruyter added that the SAPS and SANDF are putting in a lot of effort to deal with Eskom’s issues.

Mzansi reacts to the SANDF’s work at Eskom

@Brettbenraphael said:

“48. Wow. Big number that, hey.”

@alain_craven_sa posted:

“48. Wow. Well done. How many are charged and convicted and behind bars? I will hazard a guess: 0.”

@MADBIKER17 commented:

“Since when did the military police civilians - used to be only when martial law was declared?”

@TheMor9 wrote:

“With all that, they still increase power cuts that give criminals more time and chances to steal more of our infrastructure. I sense this is all planned to frustrate South African communities.”

@AshtinJW added:

“Imagine the army didn’t have to do the police’s job.”

