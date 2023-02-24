Eskom appointed Calib Cassim as acting CEO of the power utility following André de Ruyter’s swift exit

Cassim has served at Eskom for over 20 years and is a registered chartered accountant with a master’s degree in business leadership

The appointment has caused a stir on social media, with many wondering if loadshedding will continue

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that Calib Cassim will take the reigns as interim group CEO at the power utility.

Calib Cassim has been appointed interim CEO of Eskom. Image: @CueSibiya & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: UGC

On Friday, 24 February, Eskom announced that Cassim will take on the role with immediate effect. The power utility said that the newly appointed acting CEO was named CFO in November 2018 after previously serving as acting CFO from July 2017.

In a statement released by the power utility, Eskom said Cassim has served for over 20 years. The interim boss is a registered chartered accountant and holds a master’s degree in business leadership.

Eskom believes his qualification and experience have provided him with a deep understanding and appreciation of the utility. The move to appoint Cassim came after André de Ruyter’s swift exit following an explosive interview earlier this week.

The former CEO resigned from the position last December, but it was agreed that he would serve until the end of March. According to TimesLIVE, De Ruyter’s comments during the interview left many, including Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, fuming.

During the interview, De Ruyter said he believed that members of the ANC are responsible for the loss of revenue at Eskom. However, Gordhan slammed the former CEO for “meddling” in politics.

Mzansi reacts to Calib Cassim’s appointment as acting Eskom CEO

@lynettekoen said:

“The same CFO that was in charge of finance, while they were stealing R1 billion a month? The same one that was signing off on the knee guards? Oh, my word."

@Malakoaneelvis commented:

“That Calib Cassim must drink tea at home and thank me later.”

@MrMash29 added:

“An accountant to run an engineering company?”

Source: Briefly News