Eskom plans to appoint an acting group chief executive officer, leaving many concerned about who will take the reigns

This comes after the power utility announced that Andre de Ruyter would vacate the position with immediate effect

Energy expert Chris Yelland believes that the next person to take on the job of Eskom CEO will be for political reasons

The former CEO was expected to retain his position until the end of March. However, Eskom announced that he would leave without serving his notice period following an explosive television interview.

Eskom plans to appoint an action CEO following Andre de Ruyter’s departure. Image: Maria Giulia Trombini & Dean Hutton

Source: Getty Images

The former CEO was expected to retain his position until the end of March. However, Eskom announced that he would leave without serving his notice period following an explosive television interview.

According to EWN, South Africans are experiencing the worst-ever spate of loadshedding, with Stage 6 being declared indefinitely. But an expert suggests that the energy crisis will worsen following de Ruyter’s swift exit.

Energy expert Chris Yelland believes the next person to take up office will likely be strategically placed for political manoeuvring. He said the appointment of a minister of electricity and the looming cabinet shuffle makes the situation worse.

The energy expert said it is likely that less information will be shared with the public following De Ruyter’s departure. He was quoted by BusinessTech as saying that the former CEO’s exit was a step backwards.

Yelland believes that the African National Congress (ANC) members are showing a lack of action and certainty, which poses further dangers for citizens.

Mzansi speculates on who will be appointed Eskom CEO

@LalanaSummers said:

“I take it zero integrity is a top priority for this job.”

@mswanepoel123 commented:

“Looking for someone that will not expose the ROT in Eskom.”

@KhumaloLabani posted:

“There's no reason to appoint the acting CEO we need a permanent person to occupy the post who will be in control of Eskom and not going to entertain ANC nonsense.”

@LandOfBlackOuts wrote:

“Looking for a puppet who will pee when told too and jump when GM says so.”

@ntombik3 added:

“I bet it's going to be one of the comrades.”

Source: Briefly News