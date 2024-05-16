Durban businesswoman Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco has revealed that she will be having her second liposuction

The star had a very noticeable weight loss and promoted a healthy lifestyle but had admitted that she did undergo cosmetic surgery

LaConco is also returning to reality TV with her appearance on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Speaking to Briefly News, one of the housewives, Nonku Williams, said she had no idea which of the housewives would be there, but some came as a surprise to he

Reality TV star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco has spoken about her intentions to undergo cosmetic surgery. The star is on a weight loss journey and is open with her followers about it.

LaConco will be undergoing her second liposuction surgery. Image: @la_conco

LaConco to get more surgery

The Durban businesswoman and TV personality LaConco is set to undergo another liposuction procedure.

The reality TV star first debuted her acentuated figure, sparking Brazillian Bottom Lift (BBL) rumours online. The star's weight loss journey sparked curiosity among gaming netizens, but she admitted to having liposuction to aid her wellness journey.

According to Sunday World, LaConco revealed this on an episode of the reality TV show The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. She mentioned that she needed to take care of extra skin, prompting her to undergo more cosmetic procedures.

“I’m quite close to my goals, but I’ll be honest and admit that it is also a constant work in progress. I’m still dealing with a lot of skin excess. In addition to that, I’m exercising and eating right, so I’m constantly working on improving my physique. I’m not done yet.”

LaConco returns to reality TV

Media personality LaConco is back to shaking the tables on reality TV. The outspoken star is also returning to reality TV. She first appeared on the hit Durban show The Real Housewives Of Durban.

The star is joining the spinoff show called The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The show will include some of the ladies from the other housewives shows in Mzansi. When the report first came out, the ladies were Nonku Williams, Beverly Steyn, Laconco, Londie London, Christall Kay, Lethabo Lejoy, Liz Prins and Melany Viljoen.

LaConco is the newest addition. Speaking about this, LaConco said she was immediately sold on the idea of being on the show. She was also in the dark about which ladies would join her on the trip to Jamaica. She did, however, enjoy the overall experience.

Nonku Williams tells Briefly News about the girl's trip

Echoing the same sentiments as Laconco, one of the longest-running housewives, Nonku Williams, told Briefly News that she, too, had said she had no idea which of the housewives would be there. When she went, she was surprised to see who was part of the trip.

"I did not know that the other ladies from my show were going to be there, I thought I was going to be the only star, imagine, to my horror and surprise, finding those girls there. Nonetheless, I was glad that they were there, well, some."

Below is a snippet of what to expect from the show when it premiered on Showmax on 29 May 2024.

LaConco opens up about liposuction

In a previous report from Briefly News, LaConco admitted that she underwent liposuction.

LaConco posted a picture of herself letting her supporters know she started a "3-year body transformation". In one of her posts, the TV star said it's not all lipo results, adding that the doctors worked on what she already had.

