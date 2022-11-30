The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonkanyiso Conco, also known as Lancoco, has admitted that she did a liposuction

A few days ago, Laconco posted a picture of herself showing off the result of a "3-year body transformation"

In her latest post, the TV star said it's not all lipo results, adding that the doctors worked on what she already had

Nonkanyiso Conco opens up about getting liposuction.

TV presenter Laconco has finally gotten the body she has always wished for, which has sparked different opinions on social media.

The star recently slammed claims that her "new" body is all due to the lipo. She said the process only enhanced the beautiful body that she already had.

“Ladies hi. Please keep it in your mind that my doctors have worked on what I’m blessed with. My body has been enhanced with lipo otherwise our structures are not the same. I have invested first in my body. Lipo was the last tick on my list,” she wrote on her Instagram stories, as quoted by TimesLive.

Real Housewives of Durban's" LaConco's 3-Year body transformation Is serving all the heat

In another article, Briefly News reported that Laconco shared a picture showing her body transformation.

The TV personality took to her socials media platforms and shared a picture of herself looking beautiful. She said the body transformation took her three years, adding that it wasn't easy. She said that she shared the photo to also show appreciation to her team for supporting her as she embarked on the body transformation journey.

After posting the photo, the star received a lot of negative comments as some people were saying she went under the knife, like many other celebrities, to get the new body that she has. Some people congratulated the star and said they were inspired by her achievement.

Laconco also revealed that she aims to have beautiful, healthy skin and a well-shaped body. She also revealed that she does not eat anything that she wants anymore as she is on a strict diet. She added: "I've been on a nutrition guide, gym, skin care, colon hydrotherapy, vitamin supplements and lipo."

