Award-winning singer Shekhinah is reportedly being dragged to court after failing to show up at an event

According to Zalebs, Shekhinah was booked to perform at a Rusty Rock Lovers Fest event in 2019

She is expected to pay a total of R100 000, which covers the money paid for her performance and legal fees

Award-winning singer Shekhinah. Image: @shekhinahd/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Suited hitmaker, Shekhinah, has reportedly failed to honour a contract between herself and Rusty Rock Lovers Fest event organizers.

Zalebs reports that an insider has revealed that Shekhinah was not only expected to perform at the event but was also supposed to record a short video and share a festival poster on her social media platforms before the event, which she has failed to do.

"This is after she was paid R75 000 upfront for the booking. Now, she is stuck in this predicament. I’m sure she spent the money a long time ago," the publication quoted the source.

The insider also revealed that Shekhinah was given an opportunity to make up for the performance, but again, she failed to show up. The source also shared that the Rusty Rock Lovers Fest event organizers have tried to reach out to Shekhinah's management since 2019.

"She has not been cooperative at all. In two years, my boss asked her to come and perform at one of his events to avoid a refund, but she has failed to do so. When he asks for a refund, she becomes sour and rude,whereas she is the one in the wrong,” the source said, according to Zalebs.

Source: Briefly News