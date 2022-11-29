Award-winning singer Msaki has broken her silence following reports that she broke Smash Afrika and Kefiloe Chuene's home

Reports circulating on social media suggested that Kefiloe left her matrimonial home after Smash Afrika admitted that he was having an extramarital affair with the singer

Responding to the allegations, the singer said fame had led her private life to be paraded all over social media

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Msaki has shared her thoughts on the cons of being famous weeks after hogging headlines for dating Smash Afrika.

Msaki has penned a lengthy message addressing the claims she was dating Smash Afrika. Image: @smashafrika and @msaki_za.

Source: Instagram

Smash Afrika allegedly admitted to his wife, Kefiloe Chuene, that he was dating the singer. This led Kefiloe to leave her matrimonial home and move into her mother, Rami Chuene's home.

According to TimesLIVE, Msaki addressed the rumours in a lengthy message on Twitter. She addressed the downside of fame and how her private life is now under the spotlight from her fans. She said her passion had led her to be "a victim to a violation of privacy". She wrote:

"I don’t want to be known or in front of people. That’s a by-product of my devotion to my passion. It shouldn’t make me a victim of a violation of privacy, of a complete twisting of the truth. But I get it, we are all victims here. It’s OK."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Although she did not defend herself, she seemingly suggested she was taking a break from social media. She assured her fans that she would be releasing more music. She added:

"I know we can do it. I believe in you guys. As for me, I’ll see you in real life and on the other side. My songs will always find you so I’m not completely gone. My team will share."

Kefiloe Chuene allegedly moved out of her home after husband Smash Afrika admitted to dating singer Msaki

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that radio personality Smash Afrika reportedly admitted to his wife that he was having an affair with popular singer Msaki.

According to reports, Smash Afrika's wife caught messages, love letters, and even snaps of the two locking lips.

A source close to the couple revealed to Sunday World that Smash Africa started abusing his wife a few months after their traditional marriage. He reportedly called her names, saying she was a gold digger who forced him into marrying her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News