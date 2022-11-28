Mome Mahlangu recently came out guns blazing at those who stood by Lerato Moloi when she alleged that her husband Toll Azz Mo molested her

Mahlangu said social media users should stop giving guilty verdicts online without waiting for the law to take its course

She also explained how those that are quick to support the so-called victims are causing emotional damage to the accused

Mome Mahlangu does not regret standing by her husband when he was accused of abusing Lerato Moloi.

Mome Mahlangu has blasted those who stood by Lerato Moloi when she alleged that Toll Azz Mo abused her. Image: @mrsmome.m and @leratommoloi.

She said people called her out for supporting her man Toll Azz Mo but deep down, she knew he was innocent.

ZAlebs reports that Mome Mahlangu poured her heart out in a lengthy Instagram post where she addressed those who quickly said they believed Lerato and passed the guilty verdict before the matter was in court. She said she knew the story was fabricated to destroy her marriage but is glad she stood by her man and believed him. She wrote:

"I knew it was a fabricated lie to destroy our union. Two days of the fair trial took place after 2 years of full investigation with her witnesses who didn’t believe her too; that time, feminists were tweeting the NPA on the case for the victim to say in court it was Mo’s DARK AURA that abused her at night when he was not there."

Mome also accused Twitter users who supported Lerato of trying to ruin her husband's reputation and life. She added:

"Bo, I believe you, Lerato. Please Tell me after you have Gathered to destroy someone’s life when they make it through. Do u guys gather again to celebrate them for making it through successfully or it ends that? Destroying them and Go? To my surprise, now more people have come to us to say they knew its a lie, and those who were present at the production are now saying we should have called them to witness."

