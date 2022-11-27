Connie Ferguson's daughters proved to Mzansi that the apple does not fall far from the tree

Lesedi and Alicia impressed social media users when they posted a stunning video showing some cool moves

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the viral clip, commenting about how the sisters

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Connie Ferguson's daughters have dance moves for days. The two ladies turned heads when their video went viral.

Connie Ferguson’s daughters, Lesedi and Alicia Ferguson, showed off their dance moves. Image: @connie_ferguson and @ali.ferguson.

Source: Instagram

The two had social media users taking notes when they showcased their unmatched dance moves.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lesedi shared the viral video of her and her little sister having a fun moment. They proved that they were following in their mother's footsteps.

Netizens flooded to the post's comments section to dish their thoughts on the impressive moves. Many commended Ali for effortlessly nailing the dance moves. Others loved how big sis Lesedi finished the moves with style.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Fans react to Alicia and Lesedi's dance moves

@buhlebenkosi_e said:

"Ali is such a pleasure to watch when dancing yoo , zero effort but she be killing it ."

@naymaps commented:

"Love u guys so much."

@matobwe999 added:

"The team is incomplete without Roro, please!"

@ole_gura wrote:

"Alicia reminds me of her father ❤️."

@mslee_lebenya noted:

"Ali’s moves are smooth though….yaaaaayyyyyy"

@9486.nono said:

"Cc Connie Furgoson's kids❤️."

@_shaunofficial_ noted:

"Wow, this just made me smile "

Connie Ferguson thrilled over Shona Ferguson portrait she received from Netflix: “I really have no words”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson never misses a chance to honour her late husband, Shona Ferguson, and the star always leaves Mzansi emotional with her posts.

The Queen actress was part of the Netflix summer celebration where upcoming projects were screened. The star-studded event has cast members from Blood and Water, Young, Famous and African and Kings of Joburg.

According to ZAlebs, the streaming giant honoured the late Shona Ferguson, who starred in and produced the award-winning thriller Kings of Joburg before his untimely death. Connie Ferguson headed to her Instagram page to express gratitude for the thoughtful gift. She said she felt Sho's presence at the event and lauded the talented artist John Adams for his exceptional work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News