Connie Ferguson was at a loss for words after she received a thoughtful gift from the Netflix team

The award-winning actress was part of the Netflix summer celebration alongside stars like Natasha Thahane, Ama Qamata, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube and Zari Hassan

She shared that her late husband, who starred in the Netflix series Kings of Joburg, was honoured with a stunning portrait

Connie Ferguson never misses a chance to honour her late husband, Shona Ferguson, and the star always leaves Mzansi emotional with her posts.

Connie Ferguson raved over a portrait of her late husband, Shona Ferguson. Image: connie_ferguson.

The Queen actress was part of the Netflix summer celebration where upcoming projects were screened. The star-studded event has cast members from Blood and Water, Young, Famous and African and Kings of Joburg.

According to ZAlebs, the streaming giant honoured the late Shona Ferguson, who starred in and produced the award-winning thriller Kings of Joburg before his untimely death. Connie Ferguson headed to her Instagram page to express gratitude for the thoughtful gift. She said she felt Sho's presence at the event and lauded the talented artist John Adams for his exceptional work. She wrote:

"Netflix SA, I really have no words! Thank you for honouring #kingSHO in such a special, meaningful way. The tribute painting really captures his essence, and his presence was strong at the #netflixsummer celebration! @johnjadamsfit You, sir, are super talented. Thank you for this beautiful painting of the most amazing human I’ve ever known! It truly is special and the best gift to me and my family. Bless you, and bless you."

Skeem Saam star Samukele Mkhize rumoured to be expecting first baby after she recently got married

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Skeem Saam actress Samukele Mkhize is believed to be pregnant with her first baby after she recently got married.

The newlywedded Skeem Saam actress got traditionally got hitched on 24 September, and she gushed on social media back then in her makoti clothes.

A close friend of Samukele told Zimoja that it's always been her dream to get married before bringing a child into this world.

