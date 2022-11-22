Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie Mthombeni left Mzansi chopping onions when she surprised her grandmother with a new whip on her birthday

The video trending online shows the moment the beauty queen presented the car to her grandma, who immediately burst into tears

Taking to her Instagram page, Liesl said she was grateful that she can spoil her Ouma while she is still alive

Miss South Africa 2015 Liesl Laurie Mthombeni had her fans and followers gushing when she surprised her grandmother with a new car for her birthday.

Liesl Mthombeni surprised her grandmother with a brand-new car on her birthday. Image: @liesllaurie.

Source: Instagram

The stunner, who was in her childhood neighbourhood, Eldorado Park, South of Joburg, shared the heartwarming moment on her Instagram page.

In a video trending online, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni shared that it was by God's grace that she could surprise one of the most important people in her life. She wrote:

"It is only by the Grace of God that I am able to do this for my grandmother. I am so grateful that I could spoil my Ouma whilst she is still here on earth with us."

The media personality also shared that she managed to pull off the surprise with the help of her supportive husband, Dr Musa Mthombeni. She added:

"To my amazing husband, thank you for helping me pull this off. I love you so much!"

Grandma Lola was overcome with emotion as she received the stunning birthday gift. She immediately burst into tears of joy as she hopped into the new whip to give it a spin.

Source: Briefly News