Controversial YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase and her businessman boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe's relationship is growing stronger

The beauty influencer who charted headlines when she went Instagram official with her allegedly married bae is still applying pressure

She recently had her enemies turn green with envy when she headed to her Instagram stories to share snaps of the matching tattoos they got

Leeroy Sidambe and Mihlali Ndamase are serving couple goals despite naysayers who said their affair would end in tears because Mihlali allegedly broke Leeroy and Mary Jane Sidambe's marriage.

Despite the drama surrounding their relationship, the couple, who are slowly becoming Mzansi's power couple, have been painting timelines red with their loved-up posts.

Mihlali Ndamase recently had her haters gasping for air when she posted a picture of the matching tattoos they decided to get with her boo. Taking to her Instagram stories, the award-winning media personality posted a short video of the tattoo artist getting ready to start work and wrote:

"Woke up and decided to get more ink."

She later shared a cute snap standing side by side with Leeroy Sidambe and showing their king and queen tatts.

It seems like getting matching tattoos is the latest trend among SA celebrities, as rappers and one of the most loved couples, AKA and Nadia Nakai, recently got the streets buzzing when they debuted their matching lion and lioness tattoos.

Newlyweds Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana enjoy babymoon in Italy: “A string of answered prayers”

In more news about SA celeb couples, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi's "It" couple is all booed up in Italy following their official nuptials two weeks ago. Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana posted cute snaps of their romantic getaway visiting historic sites in Milan and Rome, Italy.

The rapper and DJ stopped by the Milan Cathedral to take to pictures with pigeons at the Italian monument.

The couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child - a boy, and Lamiez captioned one of her travel pictures that she is lucky that she's carrying her biggest blessing.

