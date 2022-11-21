Major League DJz have posted a heartwarming video showing the late Riky Rick and DJ Sumbody during fun times

The video comes following DJ Sumbody's untimely passing on Sunday, 20 November

Social media users flooded the post's comments section with mixed reactions as they joined in the mourning of their fav stars

South Africa is still trying to come to terms with the untimely passing of DJ Sumbody, who died in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November.

The Major League DJz have shared a sad video of DJ Sumbody and Riky Rick. Image: @rikyrickworldwide and @djsumbodysa.

Source: Instagram

The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker and his driver were reportedly shot to death by unknown gunmen in Pretoria.

Social media has been awash with heartfelt tributes from fans and industry colleagues. Internationally acclaimed stars Major League DJz headed to their Twitter page to share a sad video of the late DJ Sumbody and Riky Rick.

The clip that has since gone viral left peeps in their feels as many started talking about how they are losing their favourite stars.

@OnlyRawBean said:

"It's like all the best folks are leaving us, yo they got Ricky and Michael in heaven. Imagine that."

@MarumoMashigo added:

"may their soul rest in peace, you will be remembered by your work left on planet earth."

@jozburg96 wrote:

"I'm so sorry major, for ur loss pls u guys n Cass r the only one left pls take care of each other n show love to one another ❤️."

@k_mahlatsane noted:

"Please Check On Cassper It Hurts To Seeing You Guess Losing Yall your Friends ."

