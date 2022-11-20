The family of DJ Sumbody went to the Johannesburg crime scene where he was murdered to collect his spirit

They performed the cleansing ritual in the presence of the police, and the moment was captured on video

The musician's fans struggled to watch the heartbreaking TikTok video and offered their condolences to the family

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Sumbody's family collected his spirit from the shooting scene. Image: @angelsebothoma316/TikTok

Source: UGC

It's been a sad Sunday for South African music lovers, as reports started circulating that DJ Sumbody was gunned down in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

The amapiano producer was killed with another person inside a VW Golf at the intersection of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive early in the morning.

A TikTok user, @angelsebothoma316, posted a video of DJ Sumbody's family at the crime scene performing a cleansing ceremony.

It is a spiritual practice where many believe that the spirit of the dead must be collected from the place of death. This ensures the deceased can rest peacefully, especially if they died violently.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

One relative was overcome with grief and broke down during the sad TikTok video. The police were present with the family, and it looked like the car with countless bullet holes was about to be towed.

Mzansi commented on the sad TikTok video, and below are some comments:

@gogomavikelakamoyo said:

"We have all lost the hero, the star. May the almighty God strengthen the family and send angels to protect them. "

@valentia.com3 commented:

"This is so painful to watch."

@zinhlezondo13 wrote:

"This is painful. Yoh I can’t hold back my tears. RIP DJ Sumbody."

@user5135294328863 wrote:

"Cleansing ceremony."

@ladytee651 added:

"To take his soul home. So that he won't cause problems and for him to rest in peace."

@Grumpy242 stated:

"All the evidence is washed away."

@leicestermb asked:

"Very sad indeed. What has gone wrong with our country honestly?"

@mgwenap24 said:

"Very painful."

DJ Sumbody dies, reports circulating online indicate he was gunned down in Pretoria

Briefly News reported that it is a sad day for the South African entertainment industry following DJ Sumbody's untimely passing. The star was allegedly shot to death in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November.

DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sekofa's family, has confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media. The statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News