Who is Asavela Mngqithi’s husband? A peek at the Isibaya actress' love life

South African actress and model Asavela Mngqithi is best known for roles in Isibaya and Abomama but remains reclusive behind the camera. Also known by her married name, Asavela Mqokiyana, the actress stays out of the limelight alongside her partner. Who is Asavela Mngqithi's husband?

Asavela Mngqithi's husband is businessman Vuyisa Mqokiyana.

Asavela Mngqithi’s alleged husband is Vusiya Mqokiyana, a businessman and philanthropist. Apart from being a successful business figure, Vusiya also stays out of the public eye regarding his personal life. Here are details of his famous wife before we discuss the limited information on his life.

Asavela Mngqithi’s bio summary

Full name Asavela Mqokiyana (née Mngqithi) Date of birth 1996 (date and month unknown) Age 28 years old in 2024 Birthplace Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Vuyisa Mqokiyana (2022) Ethnicity Black Gender Female Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Manqoba Mngqithi, mother undisclosed Children One daughter Profession Actress Education AFDA College Native language Fluent in Zulu and Xhosa Net worth R35.5 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Asavela Mngqithi's husband?

Certain aspects about Vuyisa Mqokiyana such as his upbringing and who his ex-wife is, have not been publicly disclosed. Before we discuss the limited information on Asavela Mngqithi’s husband, what do we know about Asavela?



Who is the daughter of the Sundowns coach?

Before we discuss Asavela Mngqithi’s husband, what do we know of her family? Asavela is the daughter of Manqoba Mngqithi, the senior coach of the local football team, Mamelodi Sundowns. She has spoken out about her father's role in her life, emphasizing that he was an absent father.

KAYA 959 reported that the actress referred to her famous father as a 'deadbeat' in a now-deleted tweet and mentioned that she 'suffered financially' due to his lack of assistance or presence. Asavela also said:

'If you have an opinion or inkinga ngicela uyidle (if you have a problem with that, just eat it). Love and light I guess.'

Manqoba speaks out

The coach responded to Asavela's tweet, highlighting that she did not include him in the martial plans between her and her now-husband. Manqoba told the Daily Sun:

'Asavela is my first daughter but from a previous relationship. I was about to start working when her mother fell pregnant. From day one, I took care of Asavela and paid damages to her family, which is why she used my surname.

He added that she had also lived with him in her early teen years and paid her tuition fees. Manqoba said:

'When she was 14, she was living with me – I paid for her school fees from primary until tertiary. She did her tertiary education at AFDA, and I still have proof of this.'



Is Asavela married?

Asavela posted on Instagram in April 2022 about her excitement about being a wife and 'two families officially uniting', prompting many to speculate about the actress' husband. Despite the actress' love life being kept private, Popular South African blogger Musa Khawula revealed online that businessman Vuyisa Mqokiyana was Savela's husband.

Asavela and Vuyisa Mqokiyana’s wedding was a seemingly private and small affair, with only close friends and family believed to be in attendance. Her Instagram photos of the day showcase a close-knit wedding, with the wedding party wearing traditional African attire.

Asavela Mngqithi’s family

Although she was born in Umzimkhulu, Asavela was predominantly raised in Lamontville, south of Durban. The actress' mother and grandmother raised her.

How many kids does Asavela have?

Vuyisa Mqokinya's children include a daughter whom he shares with his alleged wife, Asavela. Asavela excitedly documented the journey on her Instagram page and shared that she was expecting a girl but did not mention her alleged husband in the posts.

TimesLIVE reported in September 2023 that Savela's daughter had been born, with the actress captioning her Instagram post '18/08 Ma’kheswa'. It has not been reported whether Vuyisa has other children with other women.



Asavela Mngqithi’s education

Asavela studied at the AFDA College in Durban, where she focused on camera work and editing. She did not complete her studies and left during her final year for reportedly financial reasons. Briefly previously reported that Asavela expressed a desire to return to her studies and complete them one day.

Net worth

Vuyisa Mqokiyana’s net worth remains unknown. An authority source has not confirmed Asavela Mngqithi's net worth, but online sources, including Savanna News and Style You 7, report a R35.5 million value.

Vuyisa Mqokiyana

News broke of Vuyisa Mqokiyana's existence soon after speculation regarding who the beloved Isibaya actress Asavela Mngqithi's husband is, but limited information is available regarding the reclusive figure. Here is what is widely reported.

Vuyisa Mqokiyana's career

According to The South African, Vuyisa is the CEO and chairman of Umpisi Group, an engineering company. The successful businessman is also reported to have a B. Sc Civil Engineering degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

Vuyisa Mqokiyana’s house

On August 7, 2022, Asavela Mngqithi posted about her new home on her Instagram page. She and her husband were set to move into it. The two-story home has a sleek, modern design, but its location is unknown.

Social media profiles

Vuyisa Mqokiyana’s Instagram page does not exist. However, you can find Asavela Mngqithi on Instagram, with 1.4 million followers as of April 25, 2024. Her X (Twitter) page has 278.9K followers.

Asavela Mngqithi’s husband, Vuyisa Mqokiyana, is a reclusive figure with little to no information about his life besides having a successful career as a CEO in the engineering sector. He and his wife, Asavela, have decided on a private approach to the public eye and prefer to keep their relationship out of the limelight.

