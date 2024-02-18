Babes Wodumo: bio, age, songs, life after Mampintsha's death

Babes Wodumo is one of South Africa's most prominent names in Gqom music, with an undeniable stage presence and countless hits behind her name. Babes became an overnight sensation with her breakout hit Wololo in 2016, catapulting her into superstardom in her early 20s. What do we know about the hitmaker?

Babes Wodumo’s real name is Bongekile Simelane. Photo: @babes_wodumo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Babes Wodumo’s real name is Bongekile Simelane, and her nickname was given to her by friends and family. They thought her eyes resembled a member of the music group The Babes. Babes later added 'Wodumo' following the development of a reputation for excelling at all she put her mind to, from entertainment to athletics.

Babes Wodumo's profile summary

Full name Bongekile Mildred Simelane Nickname ‘Babes Wodumo’ Date of birth July 26, 1994 Age 29 years old at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa (last reported) Current nationality South African Marital status Widowed (married to Mandla Maphumulo from 2020 to 2022) Ethnicity Black Gender Female Hair colour Blue as of 2024 Eye colour Dark brown Parents Welcome Simelane and Zamanguni Gumede (mother-in-law) Children One son Profession Singer-songwriter, model, dancer, and choreographer Education The University of South Africa (Unisa) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Some of Babes Wodumo's most significant songs that catapulted her to superstardom include Wololo (2016), Umngan'wami (2016), Otshwaleni (2019), and Redemption (2018), which featured on Black Panther: The Album. However, she has since flown under the radar in recent years. Where is the newly reclusive star today?

How old is Babes Wodumo?

The South African songstress was born on July 26, 1994, making Babes Wodumo’s age 29 at the time of writing. She will be 30 on July 26, 2024, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Where is Babes Wodumo from?

Babes was born in Lamontville, Chatsworth, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She and her late husband, Mampintsha, had been house hunting in Johannesburg in 2022 due to most of their gigs being there, but they did not seem to find something before Mampintsha’s death.

Their marital home remained in Durban when Mampintsha passed. The last update of where she lives was with her parents in Lamontville, KwaZulu-Natal, which is believed to be where Babes Wodumo is now. They helped nurse her back to health following health struggles associated with the grief following her husband's passing.

Babes has kept a low profile since her husband’s passing and remains in Durban with her parents. Photo: @babes_wodumo (modified by author)

Source: Original

What happened to Babes Wodumo?

Babes Wodumo’s weight loss became notable in September 2022 after photos of a visibly thinner Babes and Ukhozi FM veteran radio personality Dudu ‘Lady D’ Khoza did the rounds online.

Her thinner frame caused fans to speculate whether she was sick or other issues were contributing. The hitmaker fired back at critics, highlighting that her weight loss was an unintentional side effect of having a newborn. Babes publicly stated:

'I lost weight during my pregnancy, and after birth, I lost more weight. It hurts to see women making fun of how I look.'

Babes further expressed her frustration with the public's scrutiny of her weight, mentioning her friends have also experienced weight loss after giving birth. Babes clarified that despite the cyberbullying, she is enjoying motherhood, saying:

'Is it because I’m a celebrity or because I’m a young woman who is finding her feet in motherhood? I am enjoying motherhood, and I don’t know what they want from me. Others are quick to judge, saying I am sick, I need help, or I am taking drugs, just because I had a baby and my body is still recovering…I am not stressing about my weight loss because some of my friends and my sister went through the same thing.'

Babe Wodumo's son, referred to as ‘Sponge,' was born on June 16, 2021. Photo: @babes_wodumo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Battling grief

SNL24 reported the songstress allegedly fell ill following the death of her husband, which was reported as being the physical and psychological impact caused by grief. Babes dropped out of various gigs during this time, and although she did not directly address her health, a source said:

'She is mentally and physically not coping. She has been sick for some time now. As a result, she missed all the Durban July gigs. As we speak, she is with her parents in Lamontville. Unfortunately, her family does not want the public to know she is sick. They keep collecting money from the promoters as if she will honour the bookings.'

The couple had a reality show, Uthando Lodumo, which began in 2021, showcasing their intertwined careers and love. It ran for two seasons, and season three was due to document their white wedding, but in a then-live video in mid-2023, Babes said it would show her late husband's funeral instead.

Who is the husband of Babes Wodumo?

Babes Wodumo’s husband is Mandla Maphumulo, best known under his professional moniker, Mampintsha. Mandla is a singer-songwriter, record producer, and founder of West Ink Records. Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha became a power couple following a years-long working relationship, with certain parties not approving of their relationship.

The couple stuck together despite the backlash and remained married until Mmpintsha’s untimely passing on 24 December 2022 following a sudden minor stroke. Mmpintsha’s age was 40 at the time of his passing.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha were married from 2020 to 2022. Photo: @babes_wodumo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cheating and abuse allegations

The power couple were no strangers to controversy, with abuse and cheating allegations plaguing their relationship throughout, undoubtedly the cause for Babes' loved ones feeling sceptical about the relationship.

Among the controversies are Babes asking Mmpintsha to take a paternity test following rumours he had a child with another woman while they were married and exposing his flirty nature with other women and questionable business dealings regarding her career to their marriage counsellor, Pastor Dub. All this unfolded on their reality TV show, to mixed reactions on their relationship.

When did Babes Wodumo get married?

According to Showmax Stories, Babes and Mampintsha first met in 2013 when she was only 19. Mampintsha was already an established artist who mentored her, further becoming her manager.

Their professional relationship soon turned romantic, and by the time the singer turned 22, most fans caught on to a potential romantic relationship between the musical duo. They wed in April 2021, despite scepticism from various parties, including her father, Reverend Welcome Simelane.

You can listen to Babes’ music on various streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music. Photo: Tebogo Letsie, Gallo Images, and Khaya Ngwenya (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When was Mampintsha's son born?

Babes Wodumo’s son was born on June 16, 2021, making him two years old at the time of writing and turning three on June 16, 2024. Babe Wodumo's child's name is not confirmed, but the couple had fondly referred to him as 'Sponge'.

The singer expressed sadness on her son's second birthday in June 2023 regarding his father not being around to celebrate the special day. Of the bittersweet moment, Babes said:

'Kuthathe sikhathi to write something for you cause I’m in mixed emotions namhlanje. It's your birthday today; a part of me misses ubaba wakho cause I know for sure this day was his favourite day. It was special even though you share the same birthday month, but on this day, both our lives changed forever; we’re now parents to a precious boy.'

Social media profiles

As of February 16, 2024, her Instagram page has 2.5 million followers. Her X (Twitter) page has 8,423 followers, and her TikTok page has 466.5K followers.

Babes Wodumo reached overnight stardom following her hit Wololo in 2016, exposing her to the intimidating entertainment world from which her late husband seemingly helped shelter her. Although their relationship was marred with ups and downs, Babes remained loyal to her partner until the end and carries his legacy today.

