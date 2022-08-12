Mampintsha took to Instagram to announce that he and Babes Wodumo are planning to buy a house in Joburg

According to the controversial couple, they are doing so because the majority of their recent gigs have been in the city of gold

Fans have flocked to Mampintsha's comments section to react to the news while also laughing at his antics

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have announced that they will a house in Johannesburg following a busy schedule in the city. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have reappeared on the timeline. This time, they announced that they were going house hunting in Johannesburg.

Mampintsha said on Instagram that their hectic schedule in the city has compelled them to live there. The two live in Durban, but Joburg is now offering them more work. Babes herself stated in the video that she has been working nonstop.

"We're about to meet with an agent. We want to purchase a home. Our recent performances have taken place in Johannesburg "Mampitsha said.

Mampintsha posted the following video on Instagram:

Mampintsha's fans' hilarious reactions to the funny video

@MaZuluOmuhlez said:

"Yazi they really deserve each other laba. Into eyodwa nje ❤️ Also that last part... “ha ha ha haaa don't panic”

@LollyMkunqwana wrote:

"I have a soft spot for these two.As toxic as their relationship has been. I want them to grow old together "

@zizi_square shared:

"I love how he always hypes her up, I love his vides and I love how bangena ndaba nathi. Don’t panic guys "

@Tamlynvanwyk1 posted:

"I love this relationship. Not because I wish I had it but this is pure ghetto rough love."

@tbozer added:

"Mampintsha is such a happy & funny soul. Enjoying life!"

According to News24, the lovebirds got married in 2021. Mampintsha popped the marriage question in October 2020. Their journey was not easy but they stuck together. They have faced domestic abuse scandals but clearly rose above them as they look more smitten with each other now.

