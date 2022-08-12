Kelly Khumalo used her popular reality show to address the Meyiwa trial once more, this time focusing on her feelings

She claimed that Mzansi peeps were inconsiderate in not allowing her adequate time to mourn Senzo Meyiwa's death

This comes after the singer was implicated in the passing of Senzo Meyiwa, as new details about what happened that day continue to emerge

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kelly Khumalo's name has been on everyone's lips since the start of Senzo Meyiwa's trial. Kelly was present at the Vosloorus home where the soccer star was gunned down in 2014.

Kelly Khumalo has called out netizens for disregarding her feelings when it comes to the Meyiwa trial. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images and @kellykhumaloza/Instagram

Source: UGC

While it is still unknown who fired the fatal shot on that fateful day, many Mzansi residents believe it was Kelly. This was highlighted after Advocate Teffo, the attorney representing the five accused men, stated that there is an eyewitness who claims the singer shot Senzo.

Taking to her hit reality show Life With Kelly, the Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker stated that the only regret she has throughout the trial is that she was never allowed to grieve Senzo. Kelly and the late soccer star were dating and had a child together.

"One of these days the noise will die down and I feel I would have to take time to grieve, I have bee robbed of that ever since Senzo passed away. The court of public opinion robbed me of that and they forgot that I am a person too and I have feelings," reports ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kelly has spoken out on a number of issues concerning the Meyiwa trial, including advocate Teffo. She claims he likes attention and uses her name to trend.

Following another postponement, the Meyiwa case is expected to resume in September, reports TimesLIVE.

Kelly Khumalo living it up in Greece after controversial Senzo Meyiwa trial was postponed until September

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo has continued to demonstrate to Mzansi that she is unbothered by the harsh remarks directed at her. She has recently come under fire from netizens during the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Recently, the singer posted on her Instagram timeline that she is in Greece. The Empini singer's vacation comes after people online tore her to shreds for allegedly being involved in the death of late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Senzo Meyiwa was killed in a house robbery in 2014. Kelly was also present at the Vosloorus residence where Senzo was murdered. Since then, the police have made efforts to arrest the people implicated in the murder. However, Mzansi doesn't believe the five accused men pulled the trigger.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News