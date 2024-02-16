Patrick Bet-David's net worth: Valuetainment boss' fortune today

Patrick Bet-David is an Iranian-born conservative political commentator, entrepreneur, author, and YouTuber. He is widely recognised as the founder of PHP Agency Inc., a company focused on life insurance and annuity services. He hosts the entrepreneurship-focused channels Valuetainment and PBD Podcast on YouTube. What is Patrick Bet-David's net worth?

Patrick Bet-David, a dynamic entrepreneur, has achieved remarkable financial success through his diverse ventures. Through his popular YouTube channels, Valuetainment and the PBD Podcast, he shares valuable insights on entrepreneurship and personal development, impacting millions of viewers worldwide.

As of 2024, he has an alleged net worth of $350 million, which reflects his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a prominent figure in the business world. Here is a look at his career achievements, income sources and investment projects.

Patrick Bet-David's profile summary

Full name Patrick Bet-David Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Tehran, Iran Current residence Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Nationality Iranian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6’2’’ (18 cm) Weight 196 lbs (89kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Jennifer Bet-David Children 4 Education Santa Monica College (dropped out) Profession Entrepreneur, author, financial advisor Net worth $350 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube

What is Patrick Bet-David net worth?

How much money is Patrick Bet-David worth? Patrick is an Iranian-American conservative political commentator, entrepreneur, author, and YouTuber. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Patrick Bet-David's net worth is $350 million. He has amassed this wealth through insurance services, media platforms, authorship, and entrepreneurial activities.

How did Patrick Bet-David get rich?

The American-based entrepreneur has accumulated his significant net worth through various income streams. Here is a peek of some of his revenue-generating channels.

PHP Agency Inc.

Who is the owner of PHP? Patrick Bet-David founded PHP Agency in 2009, a marketing organisation for financial services that offers a wide range of products such as health insurance plans, annuities, and 401K rollovers.

Patrick Bet-David’s insurance company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The agency’s sales and commissions contribute significantly to his earnings. In 2017, Patrick Bet-David’s PHP company successfully raised $10 million in Expansion Capital.

Valuetainment

Patrick Bet-David owns Valuetainment Media LLC, an enterprise responsible for producing and distributing content for the Valuetainment channel on YouTube and other emerging media platforms. The Valuetainment YouTube channel was created in 2012 and has accumulated over 5.3 million subscribers.

He also launched the PBD Podcast in 2020, which has since amassed 1.4 million subscribers. Patrick Bet-David’s podcast and Valuetainment YouTube channel focus on entrepreneurship, business tactics, current events, politics, sports and personal growth.

Author

Patrick Bet-David has authored books numerous books such as Drop Out and Get Schooled and The Life of an Entrepreneur in 90 Pages. His books provide unconventional wisdom and practical insights, empowering readers to challenge norms and pursue entrepreneurial endeavours with determination. Below is a list of some of Patrick Bet-David's books.

Drop Out and Get Schooled: The Case for Thinking Twice About College

Your Next Five Moves: Master the Art of Business Strategy

The Life of an Entrepreneur in 90 Pages: There's An Amazing Story Behind Every Story

Doing the Impossible: The 25 Laws for Doing the Impossible

Choose Your Enemies Wisely: Business Planning for the Audacious Few

The Next Perfect Storm

Fort Lauderdale Mansion

In June 2021, Patrick Bet-David and his wife, Jennifer, acquired a waterfront residence in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for $20.4 million, marking a record-breaking sale for the region. This impressive 10,400-square-foot mansion boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Situated on 1.1 acres of land at a waterfront corner, Patrick Bet-David’s house offers 800 feet of water frontage, a 65-foot boat slip, a putting green, a private beach, and a saltwater lap pool.

Does Patrick Bet-David own the New York Yankees?

In 2023, Bet-David became a minority owner of the New York Yankees, with a stake of five per cent (5%.) of the Major League Baseball team. The New York Yankees are a Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise that plays in the American League East division. They include the owners, general managers (GMs) and other executives of the Yankees.

What cars does Patrick Bet-David own?

The successful entrepreneur boasts an impressive luxury car collection that perfectly complements his sophisticated lifestyle. Below are some of the cars that he owns.

Rolls-Royce Dawn

Ferrari 458 Italia

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

BMW i8

Lamborghini Aventador

How old is Patrick Bet-David?

The American author is 45 years old as of 2024. when was Patrick Bet-David born? He was born on 18 October 1978 in Tehran, Iran.

Who is Patrick Bet-David’s wife?

Patrick has been married to Jennifer Bet-David for over a decade. The pair tied the knot on 26 June 2009 and they have four children together.

How long did Patrick Bet-David serve in the military?

Patrick Bet David served in the U.S. Army for two years. During his military service, he achieved the Private First Class (PFC) rank and was stationed at the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea.

Patrick Bet-David’s net worth is a testament to his relentless work ethic and diverse ventures. Patrick has amassed considerable wealth through PHP Agency Inc., YouTube channels like Valuetainment and the PBD Podcast, authorship, and personalised consultancy services. His journey exemplifies the power of entrepreneurship and strategic thinking.

