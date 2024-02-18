Meek Mill's net worth: How the rapper built his fortune

In today's era, prominent artists often flaunt opulence through customised cars, jewellery, and lavish living, and American rapper Meek Mill stands out in this trend. His flourishing career, marked by acclaimed albums and global recognition, has significantly contributed to his wealth. But what is the story behind Meek Mill's net worth?

In 2018, Meek Mill secured the 20th spot on Forbes' Hip-Hop Cash Kings list, earning a substantial $15 million. Since then, propelled by his soaring hip-hop career, the Going Bad rapper has surpassed that figure. Originating from humble beginnings, Meek Mill is among the 20 highest-paid rappers globally. Here is how he achieved this feat.

Meek Mill's profile summary

What is Meek Mill's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Wealthy Peeps, Meek Mill's net worth is estimated at $20 million, positioning him among the richest rappers in the world. This amount primarily comes from his career as a rapper and songwriter. So, how does Meek Mill make his money?

Music career

Millz derives his wealth primarily from his music career, earning through online streaming, concerts, music sales, tours, performances, and features. His journey to riches began with acclaimed mixtapes, notably the Flamerz series. Signed to Grand Hustle Records after garnering industry attention, his career soared with Maybach Music Group (MMG).

Meek Mill's MMG deal was sealed in 2011 by the label's founder, Rick Ross. His debut studio album, Dreams and Nightmares, marked a Billboard success. In 2012, he established Dream Chasers Records, releasing hit albums and collaborating with stars like Drake and Jay-Z. More recently, he dropped Too Good to Be True with Rick Ross in November 2023.

Meek Mill's album sales

Meek Mill has achieved remarkable album sales, surpassing 3.1 million units globally. Meek Mill's record sales are over three million in the United States and 60,000 in the United Kingdom. However, the standout among his albums is CHAMPIONSHIPS, boasting over 1.1 million copies sold.

Singles like Going Bad and Uptown Vibes have dominated the charts and solidified the rapper's influential position in hip-hop. Other successful albums include Dreams Worth More Than Money and Expensive Pain.

Meek Mill's endorsements

In 2012, the All Eyes on You singer signed a five-year endorsement deal with Puma. Consequently, he became the ambassador for the sports lifestyle brand.

How much was Meek Mill's Puma deal worth?

The reported worth of the deal exceeded $1 million. But beyond Puma, Meek Mill's money growth has stemmed from securing additional lucrative brand partnerships and celebrity endorsements. A few of these are Amazon and talent agency WME.

Meek Mill's new cars

Meek Mill's passion for cars is unmistakable. His latest additions to his garage include a Maybach, Bentley Mulsanne, Aston Martin Rapide with gold wheels, Rolls Royce Ghost, and Mercedes S-Class. He also owns a private jet.

Meek Mill's house

The rapper has owned significant housing properties, including his Buckhead/suburban Atlanta mansion. It was listed for $7.5 million in January 2017 and sold to Rick Ross for $4.2 million in April 2023. In 2016, he rented a Beverly Hills mansion with Nicki Minaj for $35,000 monthly.

The 10,340 sq ft home offers panoramic city and mountain views. It features a two-story foyer, spacious living areas, a wood-lined library, a formal dining room, and eight bedrooms. It also has outdoor amenities like a pool and barbecue. In December 2019, Meek also bought a house for his grandmother.

Philanthropy

In 2016, partnering with Big Sean, the rapper contributed $50,000 to provide 60,000 bottles of Ice Mountain water during the Flint water crisis. In 2018, he donated 6,000 backpacks to Philadelphia students.

In 2019, he co-founded the REFORM Alliance, aiming to reform probation and parole policies. Teaming up with Michael Rubin, Millz has donated over $17 million, including a $2 million scholarship fund for Philadelphia students. In 2023, alongside Kevin Hart, they contributed $7 million to Philadelphia schools, building upon their 2022 donation of $15 million to over 100 schools.

How much does Meek Mill make a year?

Meek Mill's salary and annual income, combining his music career and various ventures, exceed $5 million. Between September 2017 and September 2018, he earned an impressive $15 million.

Leveraging his substantial YouTube presence, with over five million subscribers and 3.2 billion views, the rapper generates over $1.9 million annually from the platform.

Who owns Meek Mills Masters?

Meek Mill proudly owns his masters and publishing rights, but the journey to this ownership has been complex. In a recent X (Twitter) post, he boldly declared full ownership, challenging industry norms. He tweeted:

I own 100% of my master's and publishing now. Ima rap and have a ball with it and make music that touches people worldwide!

Meek Mill's net worth reflects his dedication to rap, marked by acclaimed albums, collaborations with A-list artists, and lucrative endorsements. His ongoing momentum suggests continued financial growth, reinforcing his reputation as a persistent force in the industry poised for further success.

