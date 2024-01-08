Peter Obi's net worth: What companies and banks does he own?

Peter Obi's net worth has become a hot topic since he attempted to become the Federal Republic of Nigeria's president in the 2023 general election. Although he came third behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the country's current president, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, he gained massive followers, ensuring that many people are interested in knowing his source of wealth.

Peter Obi posed for a portrait at his home in Amatutu. Photo: Patrick Meinhardt/AFP (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Peter Obi's net worth in naira is several million. Over the years, he made the majority of this from his career as a serial entrepreneur in the Nigerian market. One thing that sets this personality apart is his modest lifestyle, which is not typical of his economic status in the country. He prefers modest clothing and is renowned for being against extravagant living.

Full name Peter Gregory Obi Nickname The Rock Gender Male Date of birth 19 July 1961 Age 62 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Grey Eye colour Darak Brown Marital status Married Wife Margaret Brownson Usen Children Two College/University University of Nigeria, London School of Economics, Harvard Business School Profession Businessman and politician Net worth $10 million Social media X (Twitter)

What is Peter Obi's net worth?

As of January 2024, there is no information on Forbes pertaining to Peter Obi's net worth. However, according to sources like Clacified and Melting Pot Africa, he is worth $10 million. Take a look into Peter Obi's riches by examining his business ventures, political career, and assets, including information about his houses and cars.

What companies did Peter Obi own?

Inherited from his father, his family's grocery business expanded across key Nigerian cities, solidifying its presence in Lagos, Anambra, and Abuja. He also ventured into import and export trading, establishing Next Cash and Carry, one of Nigeria's largest indigenous retail malls.

The list of Peter Obi's companies is only complete with mentioning his affinity with the banking sector. Obi's footprint in the banking industry is notable, with leadership roles in Fidelity Bank Plc, Guardian Express Mortgage Bank Ltd, Future Views Securities Ltd, and Paymaster Nigeria Plc.

Is Peter Obi the owner of Fidelity Bank?

Peter Obi does not own any bank, although it has been mooted that he owns the financial institution. He holds a majority of shares in the bank, making him the chairman but not the outright owner of the bank.

Peter Obi looked on during a party campaign rally in Lagos. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

His entrepreneurial spirit further manifested in the creation of Gabriella Investments Limited in 2010, based in the British Virgin Islands. Obi's diverse portfolio includes multinational franchises such as South African international breweries, Ovaltine, and Heinz products.

Real estate and cars

Obi's real estate portfolio includes a residence in Onitsha, Anambra State, and a lavish estate in London, acquired in 1996 for £1,000,000. Contrary to rumours, he asserts ownership of only one house in Nigeria, vehemently denying ownership of a mansion valued at 650 million NGN in Enugu.

Revelations from the Pandora Papers suggest undisclosed property investments in the U.S. Virgin Islands, indicating a broader international real estate presence.

Peter Obi's car collection reflects a blend of modesty and luxury. But then, his absence from the top 10 wealthiest Nigerian politicians, his high-end vehicles include the Mercedes Benz AMG C63, valued at approximately 65 million NGN, the Lexus LX 570, worth around 75 million NGN, and the Toyota Land Cruiser, priced between 55-70 million NGN.

Peter Obi's political career

His political journey faced challenges and triumphs. In 2003, he contested for the governorship position in Anambra state. After embarking on a legal battle against the initial election results, he was sworn in on 17 March 2006 after successfully challenging the verdict. His tenure witnessed improvements in the state's economy, schools, and hospitals.

Despite facing impeachment in 2006, Obi's resilience led to his reinstatement as the state's governor by the Court of Appeal in 2007. He sought re-election in 2010, securing another term. In the 2019 presidential election, he ran as the vice-presidential candidate for the People's Democratic Party but faced defeat.

Peter Obi wore a shirt designed with a photograph of the late Professor Chinua Achebe. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

In a strategic move in May 2022, the serial business investor switched to the Labour Party and secured its presidential flag bearer position for the 2023 general elections. Despite losing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he challenged the results, alleging electoral irregularities related to the electronic voting system.

Who is richer between Peter Obi and Tinubu?

Tinubu is allegedly richer than Peter Obi. The former has a reported net worth of $8.4 billion as of September 2023.

Peter Obi's net worth of $10 million is a culmination of his diverse business ventures, strategic investments, and political achievements. He has left an indelible mark on Nigeria's financial landscape, from retail and banking to multinational franchises. His houses, cars, and international real estate investments underscore the global extent of his wealth.

