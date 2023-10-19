Rob Kardashian's net worth: How does he make his money?

Rob Kardashian, the youngest member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, has garnered fame and fortune throughout his life. While not as prominently in the public eye as some of his siblings, he has made his mark in various ways. Among other things, Rob Kardashian's net worth has become a topic that has piqued the curiosity of many.

Rob Kardashian's financial journey has been dynamic, from his appearances on reality television to his forays into business and entrepreneurial ventures. The compelling story of this Kardashian family member's financial success and the figures underlining his economic achievements amaze most of his fans. Explore how this Kardashian family member has accumulated wealth here.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Robert Arthur Kardashian Gender Male Date of birth 17 March 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Height in feet 6'0” Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilogram 87 Weight in pounds 192 Mother Kris Jenner Father Robert Kardashian Siblings Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Sexuality Straight Relationship status Single Ex-spouse Blac Chyna Children Dream School The Buckley School College University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business Profession Television personality, businessman, fashion designer Net worth $10 million Social media handles Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Who is Rob Kardashian?

Rob Kardashian is an American television personality, businessman, and fashion designer. He was born on 17 March 1987 in Los Angeles, California. He became famous when featured in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spin-offs.

He placed second when he competed in the thirteenth season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. As for his education, Kardashian graduated from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business in 2009. Since then, he has ventured into business and is doing fine.

Does Rob Kardashian work?

Until recently, when he kept a low profile, the Kardashian member was active in the business world. He reportedly collaborated with Scott Disick to design a men’s clothing line for the Kardashian Kollection, available at Sears.

Other companies he has worked with include PerfectSkin, Rival Spot, and the BG5.

How much is the Kardashian brother worth?

Celebrity Net Worth's website estimates his net worth at $10 million. But how did he amass this much? Rob Kardashian's businesses and other money-making endeavours contributed to his net worth. Below is a run-down of how he amassed his wealth.

Clothing line

Rob launched Arthur George, a luxury sock line, in 2012. He named the company after the middle name of himself and his father, Robert Kardashian. Since he started, the brand has gained some notoriety, appearing in his sisters’ clothing stores, DASH, and big department stores such as Nordstrom. But when he landed in financial trouble, half of Rob Kardashian's company went to his mother.

Similarly, he operates Halfway Dead, a streetwear clothing line that features tees, hoodies, jackets, hats, sweatshirts, and pants. The items cost anywhere from $38 to $275.

Food business

He partnered with Kris Jenner and Nick Tershay to create the Grandeza Hot Sauce brand to cut down on junk and promote health and wellness. The website says the sauce is all-natural, organic, vegan-friendly, and gluten- and GMO-free.

Reality show

Rob Kardashian has also earned money from his involvement in the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The money earned from the family show is split equally. This means he made up to $500,000 per episode.

When he contested in Dancing With the Stars in 2011, he reportedly walked away with an estimated $360,000.

Who is the richest of the Kardashians?

As reported in Forbes Magazine, Kim Kardashian is the richest of her siblings, peaking at $1.7 billion in net worth. She made this from several business activities she is engaged in. For instance, her brand, Skims, is worth $4 billion.

When she sold 20% of her cosmetics and fragrance company, KKW Beauty, in 2020 to publicly traded Coty, she made $200 million.

Next to her is Kourtney Kardashian, an American media personality, socialite, and reality television star. She is reportedly worth $65 million, earning $4.5 million per season in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She also gets an endorsement deal of $250,000 for each sponsored post.

How much is Kendall Jenner worth in 2023?

Kendall Jenner's net worth is allegedly $60 million. The American reality television star and fashion model is allegedly one of the highest-paid models in the world. She made $10 million between June 2015 and June 2016.

In 2019, she earned around $12 million from business activities, including social media posts, appearance fees, and endorsement deals with big companies.

What is Rob Kardashian doing nowadays?

He reportedly focuses on raising his daughter Dream from his ex-partner Blac Chyna, though he keeps a low-key life. There are also speculations that he is working on some fun projects, details of which are yet to be public knowledge.

