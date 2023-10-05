Anthony Anderson's net worth salary, divorce and personal life (updated)

Entertainer Anthony Anderson has enjoyed a decades-long career in Hollywood, with an impressive net worth to show for it. How much does Anthony Anderson make? And what else do we know of his life? Read on for everything we know.

Anthony Anderson at the Annual George Lopez Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic at Lakeside Golf Club on May 01, 2023, in Toluca Lake, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Anthony's career began in 1995, with various minor TV roles slowly making him a more recognisable household name. One of the roles that made him known includes his role on the UPN series In the House, also in 1995. Soon after, he became a widely loved actor, among other parts in entertainment, which he dabbled in as his experience in Hollywood grew.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Anthony Anderson Nickname 'Tugga' Date of birth August 15, 1970 Age 53 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Compton, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Divorced from Alvina Stewart (1999 to 2023) Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Height 178 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Sterling Bowman and Doris Hancox Children Two children (Nathan Anderson and Kyra Anderson) Profession Comedian, actor, TV producer, screenwriter, voice actor, TV director, game show host, and chef Education Hollywood High School, Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA), and Howard University Native language English Net worth $25 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

Anthony recently visited sunny South Africa in July 2023, documenting his travels on Instagram and enjoying every second of it. His trip centred around Cape Town, where he travelled to various tourist hotspots.

Anthony Anderson’s age

The actor and comedian was born on August 15, 1970, making him 53 in 2023. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Anthony Anderson’s wife

Anthony Anderson's divorce news hit in 2015 when Alvina Stewart filed for divorce and listed the date of separation as April 1, 2014. The couple reconciled, but unfortunately, they could not make it work, and Alvina once again filed for divorce in March 2022.

According to documents obtained by People, Anthony responded by requesting a dissolution of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their date of separation as February 25. The filing mentioned he would provide his estranged wife with spousal support, with an exact value saved for 'future determination'.

Anthony Anderson at the ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’, Episode 103. Photo: James Stack

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Anderson's family

Anthony Anderson's mom, Doris Hancox, is a public figure, actress, TV personality and former telephone operator. She was born on July 22, 1953, and is 70 in 2023.

Sterling Bowman was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, but little is known about him. He is Anthony's stepfather. Still, Anthony sees Sterling as his biological father, who has always supported him, much like his mother.

What does Anthony Anderson's brother do?

Anthony also has a stepbrother, Derrick Bowman. Derrick is a trauma nurse, and Anthony decided to treat him with a makeover during season three of Celebrity IOU makeover.

Oj Williams, MC Lyte and Anthony Anderson at the Annual Oscars Weekend Influencers Brunch at SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on March 11, 2023. Photo: Mark Gunter

Source: Getty Images

How many babies does Anthony Anderson have?

The actor has two children with his estranged wife Alvina: Nathan Anderson and Kyra Anderson. There is limited information regarding their lives, but according to online sources, Nathan is an actor, and Kyra is a doula.

Although they generally shy away from the public eye, both have occasionally publicly supported their father during his essential career milestones.

D Nice, Kevin Liles, and Anthony Anderson at the Big Smoke LA at Grand Havana Room on February 01, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

How much is Anthony Anderson worth?

Actor Anthony Anderson's net worth is most widely reported at $25 million. Anthony Anderson's salary annually has not been detailed, but the actor's net worth is a reflection of his earnings. Anthony Anderson’s wife’s net worth has not been confirmed, but it has been reported that the actor will pay Alvina R370K monthly in spousal support.

Anthony Anderson's social media profiles

Keep up with the actor's daily life via his Instagram page, @anthonyanderson, with 1.9 million followers on the platform. He also has an X (Twitter) with 522.5K followers as of 27 September 2023.

Anthony Anderson's net worth reflects the entertainer's successful career in Hollywood, with millions of fans to boast. He also appreciates his loved ones, as shown through his agreeance of spousal support and a makeover surprise for his brother.

READ ALSO: Jordan Poole's parents and siblings: Everything we know about them

Briefly.co.za wrote about upcoming NBA star Jordan Poole and his family life, including family members. What do we know of Jordan Poole's parents and siblings?

Keep reading for more on what we know about them, including their education, career, and social media profiles.

Source: Briefly News