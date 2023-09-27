Jordan Poole's parents and siblings: Everything we know about them

Jordan Poole, nicknamed Poole Party, has emerged as a leading young guard to look out for since joining the NBA franchise in 2019. The rising star was raised in an athletic family that pushed him to his full athletic potential. Jordan Poole's parents have been credited for being part of his success.

Jordan Poole's family is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: @excab_2 on Instagram, Rocky Widner on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The 6'4" shooting guard played collegiate football for the Michigan Wolverines before being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft. He was traded to the Washington Wizards in July 2023.

Who is Jordan Poole's family?

The NBA star was born in June 1999 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States. He is the son of Monet and Anthony Poole and has two sisters and a brother. The Poole family is still based in Milwaukee.

Jordan Poole's father

JP's father, Anthony Poole, played football at Simeon Career Academy in Chicago. He later played college football for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater from 1989 to 1994.

Antony used to run basketball pickup games at his gym in Wisconsin, and he is a former AAU coach for the Wisconsin Playground Elite team, which he started for his son Jordan. Anthony has been a manager at UPS Capital since 2004. He joined the company in 1994 as a driver before being promoted to supervisor in 1999.

He told TMJ4 in May 2022 that his son's passion for basketball was evident from a young age. He would willingly do intense workouts with Anthony's help.

He will work all day in the gym. I mean, personally, growing up, he's like, 'Dad, can we go to the gym and work out?' And we would be there two hours a night or three hours a night. He will stay in the gym, and he's a perfectionist when he wants to work on his craft. So, seeing him there now, yeah.

Jordan's parents were athletes. Photo: @excab_2 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Jordan Poole's mom?

Jordan Poole's mother, Monet Poole, was actively involved in sports while studying at Washington High School Milwaukee. She is an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she met her husband, Anthony.

Monet is a social worker currently serving as a case manager at the Eisenhower Ike Center in Milwaukee. The facility offers support and vocational training for people with disabilities in Wisconsin.

Jordan Poole's siblings

JP's older sister, Alex, played collegiate football for Lewis University in Illinois as a forward. After graduating in 2016 with a Communication and Media Studies degree, she pursued a media career. Her LinkedIn profile shows she has been the Extracurricular Engagement Supervisor at Milwaukee Recreation since 2019.

Jordan's younger sister, Jaiden, is an alumnus of Winona State University, from which she graduated in 2022 with a degree in Business Administration and Management. The NBA athlete has an older brother who has stayed out of the spotlight.

Does Jordan Poole have a brother?

The shooting guard has an older brother who is rarely seen in public. He reportedly studied at Marquette University, a private higher-learning facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Does Jordan Poole have a dad?

The basketballer's dad, Anthony Poole, was born in April 1971 in Chicago. He played high school and collegiate football.

What did Jordan Poole's dad say about Draymond Green?

Green and Jordan were involved in an altercation in the fall of 2022. Photo: @barstoolsports, @barstoolsports on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In October 2022, TMZ published video footage of an altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during a practice session. Green punched the shooting guard before they were separated, but he later apologized.

During a July 2023 appearance on The Pat Beverley Podcast with Rone, Green revisited the incident, saying he does not just hit people. This prompted an X response from JP's father, Antony, who accused the power forward of avoiding him throughout the 2022-2023 season.

I'm stand on this that's is some bs. Jp was his guy, and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft and I'm standing on this, and he didn't apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want.

Green shut down Anthony's claims writing;

That's so cute… it's impossible to avoid you an arena for a year, champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don't go over well amongst men.

Why did Jordan Poole choose 13?

JP started wearing No. 13 after being traded to the Washington Wizards in July 2023. Chris Paul took No. 3, which was Jordan's number for the four seasons he was with the Golden State Warriors.

Jordan started wearing No. 13 after joining the Washington Wizards. Photo: @WashWizards on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jordan Poole's parents continue to support their son, whose career in the NBA looks promising. His other siblings chose to follow non-sport-related careers.

READ ALSO: What does Naomi Ross, Adin Ross's sister, do for a living?

Briefly.co.za highlighted interesting facts about Adin Ross' older sister, Naomi. She is also a streamer with a growing social media presence.

The Ross siblings started streaming together on Twitch in late 2018 before Adin joined NBA 2K, where he met Bronny James. He has since experienced massive growth while his sister Naomi is trying her luck on OnlyFans.

Source: Briefly News