Monet Poole's biography: age, children, husband, career, parents, net worth

Many fans have focused on the family of popular NBA star Jordan Poole since his emergence and spectacular wins. Monet Poole is the lovely mother of the famous American basketball player and shooting guard of the Golden State Warriors. He was selected for the first round (28th overall) of the 2019 NBA draft and has impacted the game greatly since then.

Monet flaunts her son's jersey with her children and husband. Photo: @jordan._poole

Source: Instagram

Monet Poole is a celebrity's mother, and her son always speaks about her contributions to his success in interviews. She is often seen with her husband and children supporting the young star. As a result, he has become one of the most sought-after among many game lovers and celebrities.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Monet Poole Gender Female Date of birth 19 March 1973 Age 49 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Husband Anthony L Poole Children 4 University University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Profession Social worker and case manager

Background information

Monet Poole (aged 49 in 2022) was born in the United States of America on 19 March 1973. Although the exact place of her birth is unknown. There is no information about Monet Poole's siblings and family.

Monet Poole's parents are of mixed ethnicity, making her an African-American descent with an American nationality. After high school, she went to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she graduated in 1996.

Monet Poole's career

The shooting guard's mum had a thing for athletes in high school but abandoned it in college. She now has a career as a social worker and case manager for the Eisenhower IKE centre.

Monet and her son Jordan. Photo: @jordan._poole

Source: Instagram

Personal life

Poole is married to Anthony. They met during their college days in Wisconsin, and after years of dating, they tied the knot though the date is unknown.

Monet Poole's children

Since her marriage to Anthony, Monet gave birth to Anthony Jr, Jordan, Alexandria Alex, and Jaden. Monet graduated from Marquette University. On the other hand, Alex, Jordan's elder sister, is also an athlete; she played for the Lewis University Flyers basketball team in college and is currently making waves in diverse fields.

Jaden did not follow the family line as an athlete. However, she went to Winona State University, studied Theatre Business Administration, and graduated in 2022.

Monet and her husband were instrumental in their son Jordan's career success. Sharing how they encouraged him not to miss any free throw in the early days of his career, she said:

How many push-ups for a free throw? Oh, ten. So we would say drop it and we're sitting there watching him do push-ups for missed free throws. Yeah, I don't know, there really is no reason to miss one. He knows I'm upset when he does.

Net worth

The notable mother does not have an estimated net worth for now, but her son, Jordan, has an approximate net worth of $3.9 million, accumulated from his NBA career and huge signings.

Frequently asked questions

Because she is the mother of the legendary player, several questions have been raised about Monet's son, Jordan. A few of them and the available answers to them are the following:

Who is Jordan Poole's father?

Anthony, Monet Poole's husband, is a former AAU coach born on 9 April 1971. He graduated from Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1994 and is currently the manager of UPS Capital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was once a driver in 1994 before he was promoted to supervisor in 1999.

Monet and her husband, Anthony. Photo: @jordan._poole

Source: Instagram

He experienced the odds of participating in a high school basketball tournament, and later on, in college, he continued as an athlete but in the game of football. He focused on football more than basketball and later became Jordan's first coach and inspiration.

What is Jordan Poole's nationality?

He is American with a mixed ethnicity of African-American. The renowned basketball player was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, on 19 June 1999. He is 23 years.

Does Jordan Poole have a girlfriend?

He is dating TV personality Kim Cruz, a Filipino fashion and lifestyle blogger. However, there have been rumours and controversies about if the two have been dating since October 2021.

Does Jordan Poole have Instagram?

The popular player has a verified Instagram page with the username @Jordan_poole and more than 1.7 million followers as of 12 November 2022. His mother, Monet Poole cannot be found on Instagram.

Monet Poole is renowned as a member of a celebrity family. Her inspiration, guidance, and support for her children's success, especially Jordan, made her relevant. She continues to lend her support morally to ensure that her children become the best they desire to be.

