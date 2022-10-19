Who is Master P's ex wife? Everything you ought to know about Sonya C
Sonya C is an American rapper from the 1990s but is more famous for being Master P's ex wife. She is a force to be reckoned with in the American music and entertainment industry but has been in the news for reasons outside her music career in the last decade. Her separation from her ex husband was widely publicised, and she received a couple of backlash from her husband and his fans.
Who was Percy Miller's wife? Sonya C is best known as the millionaire's ex-wife. Interestingly, she has a robust career in producing and directing movies and has been featured in some of them. She is focused on uncovering and honing her talent as a model and future author.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Sonya Cassandra Miller
|Nickname
|Sonya C
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|1970
|Age
|52 years old (as of 2022)
|Place of birth
|Richmond, California, United States of America
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Percy Robert Miller (Master P)
|Children
|Seven
|College/University
|Pepperdine University
|Profession
|Actress, rapper, movie producer, director, model, author
|Net worth
|$1 million
Background information
Sonya C's age is 52 years in 2022; she was born in 1970. The exact month and date remain unknown to the public. The rapper was born and raised in Richmond, California. The identity of her parents has not been revealed, nor is it confirmed whether she has any siblings.
Sonya C's nationality is American. Besides, her education history revealed that she attended Pepperdine University in California, where she studied Theatre Arts, Journalism, and Photo Journalism. She claimed to have been admitted to the Honors program at UCLA or USC in the summer of 2018.
Master P's wife's career
Sonya started as a rapper, singer, and vocalist in the 90s but branched into acting a couple of years later.
Sonya C's albums
The rapper released her first album titled Married To The Mo in 1993. Afterwards, she went on to drop True to the Game, Da Crime Family, and The Best of TRU in 1997, 1999, and 2005 respectively.
She has also featured on several rappers' albums, including her ex-husband's. There are a couple of Sonya C's songs on various music streaming platforms online. Some of them are:
- I Always Feel Like…
- FEDz
- Hoody Hooo
- Freak Hoes
- No Limit Soldier
- I'm Bout It, Bout It
- Swamp N*gga
- I Got Candy
- What They Call Us?
- They Can't Stop Us?
- Heaven 4 A Gangsta
- Eyes of a Killa
- Living That Life
- Keep It All Good
- Ghetto Thang
- Torcher Chamber
- Final Ride
- Tru 2 Da Game
- Down & Dirty
- Tru Homies
- Last Dance
- Ghetto Cheese
- Gangstas Make the World
- The Lord is Testing Me
- Smoking Green
- Life Ain't Nothing But A Game
Sonya C's sojourn in the movie industry has seen her direct and produce several highly rated films such as;
- Kitchen Accomplished
- Material Girls
- Catalog This!
She recently announced that she is putting efforts into authoring a book with the help of her publicist Tammy Ty Page.
Personal life
Sonya C married millionaire rapper and businessman Percy Miller in 1989. But unfortunately, the marriage turned sour in 2010, and they separated, though Sonya did not file for divorce until about three to four years later.
How long has Master P been married?
The lovebirds were legally married for about 24 years before the divorce. The split was quite dirty, and the Married To A Mob crooner was the worst hit as her husband accused her of abusing illegal dr*gs and claimed that she was negatively influencing the children. Sonya refuted these claims in a statement of her own.
After filing for a divorce, she demanded about $67 million, about 40 per cent of her ex-husband's net worth. The case dragged in for years, with Master P claiming they both settled out of court.
It was reported in 2015 that a court ruled that Master P must pay about $27,000 monthly in the form of spousal and child support. She was also given exclusive rights to reside in the couple's Calabasas residence.
Is Percy Miller married?
Master P has not legally married anyone since he separated from Sonya in 2010. He recently sought a court verdict to pronounce him as legally single.
How many children does Sonya C have with Master P?
Sonya C's children with Percy Miller are seven. The first child, Romeo, was born in 1989, while the last is Mercy; he was born in 2005. Between them are Vercy, Tytyana, Intylyana, Itali, and Hercy.
Her first daughter, Tytyana, passed away in 2022. Although the official cause of death has not been announced, rumour has it that the 29 years old might have died of a dr*g overd*se. Tytyana was known to have had her struggles with dr*g abuse before then. Sonya and her estranged husband were united in grief over the loss of their child.
How much is Sonya C worth?
Sonya C's net worth details are unspecified, but according to Net Worth Planet, she is about $1 million rich. She generates most of this from her career in the music and movie industry.
Sonya C's life as Master P's wife officially ended about eight years ago, and she has had to deal with various traumas in the aftermath. The American rapper is, however, showing renewed strength and putting efforts into things that make her happy.
