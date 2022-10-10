Who is Melissa Kennedy? The truth about Travis Barker's wife you ought to know

Travis Barker's wife, Melissa Kennedy, is the first wife of the well-known American musician. She was put into the limelight years ago when she married the music star. Melissa was living a private life before she got married. Barely a year into the marriage, their union fell apart, and they filed for divorce in 2002. Here is a sneak preview of her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Travis Barker attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

She is a bestselling author, TEDx speaker, and entrepreneur. Her ex-husband is estimated to be about 50 million. These are proceeds from his successful music career.

Melissa Kennedy's profiles and bio

Full name Melissa Lynne Kennedy Year of birth 1982 Age 40 years in 2022 Birthplace Fontana, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Gender Female Marital status Married Ex-husband Travis Barker ( div. 2001 - 2002) Sexual orientation Straight Famous as Melissa Lynne Melissa Kennedy's height 1.72m Hair color Brown Weight 63 kgs

Early life

Melissa Lynne Kennedy was born in 1982 in Fontana, California. Melissa Kennedy's age is 40 years in 2022. The 40-year-old is a beautiful, petite woman who is also known as the former wife of the well-known Travis Barker. Melissa Kennedy's ethnicity is white and she is of American nationality.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Education

Melissa is well educated according to her credentials. She attended the University of North Carolina, where she pursued a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication in 2000. She graduated with a degree in Arts (Journalism and Mass Communication).

She also studied International Business at the Vienna University of Economics and Business for a year. Finally, she finished her MBA in marketing in 2006 from North Carolina State University.

Career

She joined Cisco in 2008. She also worked as a managing director for 48 innovate. In 2017, she wrote her The Innovative Revolution: Discover the Genius Hiding in Plain Sight.

Travis Barker's wife

Melissa recently got married in 2021, according to some sources. The marriage was done privately since her husband's details and identity remain unknown. Since her divorce from Travis Barker, she has not been under public scrutiny.

She once mentioned that during her marriage to Travis, she enjoyed a wonderful time, albeit for a short time.

Melissa Kennedy and Travis barker

The couple was famous in the 90's owing to Travis Barker's fame in music. Travis was a drummer in the rock band Blink-182. They even did some work together, like The Urethra Chronicles and the Urethra Chronicles II, which were released in 1999 and 2002. Since their divorce, they have moved on with their lives and re-married.

Travis Barker attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Travis Barker's wife Melissa Kennedy

Travis Barker's wife now works as a director in Cisco. She reported to be doing well professionally.

Who was Travis Barker's first wife?

His first wife was Melissa Lynne Kennedy, whom he married in 2001. They were married for nine months before they divorced and parted ways.

Who is Melissa Kennedy married to?

After her divorce, much is unknown about her personal life and whether she is dating anyone. This is because she prefers to keep her life private, away from public scrutiny.

Measurements

Melissa Kennedy's height is approximately 1.72 m. Her hair color is brown.

What is Travis Barker's ex-wife worth?

Her net worth as of 2022 is one million dollars. This is money from her work in real estate and as a marketing manager at Channel Advisor Corp.

Who did Travis Barker have kids with?

Travis has two kids with Shanna Moakler, his second wife of one year. The kids are Landon Asher, born in 2003, and Alabam Luella Barker, born in 2005. Travis later divorced his second wife in 2008. Four years later, he married Kourtney Kardashian, on April 4, 2022.

Travis Barker of Blink-182 and ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Melissa Kennedy, Travis Barker's wife, is a clear depiction of finding happiness after a divorce. Despite partying ways with her former husband, she moved on and has led a happy life. Her ex-husband, Travis Barker, recently married Kourtney Kardashian.

READ ALSO: Marcell Johnson's bio: Who is Taraji P. Henson and William Johnson's son?

Briefly.co.za published details about Marcell Johnson. He is renowned as the celebrity son of the award-winning actress and singer Taraji P. Henson.

She is a global figure known for her appearance in the Fox series Empire and other movies like Hidden Figures and The Karate Kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News