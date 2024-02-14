How Jacob Behney ended up in prison? The truth about Bobby Green’s dad

Jacob Behney is an American mixed martial arts coach and Jiu-Jitsu instructor. In addition, he is a celebrity parent best known as Bobby Green’s dad. A renowned mixed martial artist, Green currently competes in the Lightweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Unfortunately, Behney once found himself on the wrong side of the law, which landed him in prison. So, why was he imprisoned?

Jacob Behney in a wrestling hat (L). Bobby Green at the UFC 291 press conference (R). Photo: @jacobbehney on Instagram, Jeff Bottari via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Behney gained notoriety following his son’s career achievements. Despite not being Bobby's biological father, the MMA fighter attributes him to his success.

However, Jacob has had run-ins with the authorities and his fair share of prison experience. Even though the celebrity dad prefers keeping details about his personal life away from the spotlight, an in-depth analysis reveals exciting facts about him.

Jacob Behney’s profile summary and bio

Full name Jacob Behney Nickname Jacob Gender Male Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Children Bobby Green Siblings Josh Profession Jiu-Jitsu instructor and mixed martial arts coach Famous as Being Bobby Green’s father

Who is Jacob Behney?

Jacob Behney was born and raised in the USA in a middle-class family. However, he spent most of his early childhood years in Ohio.

Jacob Behney with his South African mastiff Boerboel. Photo: @jacobbehney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The Jiu-Jitsu instructor has kept details about his age, family and educational background under wraps. After graduating from high school, Jacob enrolled at a local community college to pursue an engineering course but dropped out because he struggled with substance abuse.

Behney then started doing odd jobs to sustain his addiction until a drug possession arrest led him to change his ways.

How did Jacob Behney become Bobby Green’s dad?

Bobby Green had a rough childhood as his biological parents, Connie Scott and Mitchell Davis, failed to provide a suitable environment for a child’s upbringing.

According to Fox Sports, Davis suffered from drug addiction while Scott was always in and out of prison. As a result, Bobby was given up for foster care at the age of five. His passion for mixed martial arts pushed him to register at Jacob Behney’s gym, where he honed his fighting skills.

The duo’s bond strengthened to the extent that they considered themselves father and son. Although it is unclear if Jacob legally adopted Green, the latter considers him his father. In a June 2020 post-fight interview, Green expressed his love for Behney, saying:

This is my father. I was born in foster care. I did not have a mother or father. They gave me away. My father was not fit to be my father. This is my dad here, Jacob Behney. He has been there since the beginning. He has done everything. He will lay his life down for me; I will lay my life down for him.

Jacob Behney’s career

Bobby Green at the UFC Fan Experience at The Park & Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: UGC

When he was in high school and college, Jacob pursued a baseball career. After college, he planned to go professional with the sport but developed an interest in Jiu-Jitsu. He is currently an MMA coach and Jiu-Jitsu instructor.

Jacob Behney’s MMA records are not available in the limelight. He established the Pinnacle Mixed Martial Arts Jiu-Jitsu School in Redlands to empower young people to take up the sport. There are no details about Jacob Behney’s UFC career in the spotlight.

However, he is a force to reckon with the sport since he has mentored many successful UFC fighters. They include Darrion Caldwell, Bobby Green and Willie Gates.

Why did Jacob Behney go to prison?

In November 2016, Jacob Behney was arrested and taken into custody after a woman accused him of sexual assault. She claimed that Jacob stalked her after a chance meeting at a local bar and assaulted her.

The Jiu-Jitsu instructor countered the allegations, claiming the encounter was consensual. On 2 May 2018, he was found guilty and sentenced to ten years in prison with an option of parole after serving five years. Jacob was held up in one of the state prisons in California.

Jacob Behney’s charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence and inconsistent statements from the victim.

Jacob Behney in Huntington Beach, California (L). Bobby Green at a UFC Fight Night event (R). Photo: @jacobbehney on Instagram, Mike Roach via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He has been released from prison and is a free man. Despite escaping legal charges, the Jiu-Jitsu instructor’s reputation was damaged, resulting in ostracization and job loss.

Jacob Behney’s interview with Joe Rogan

In 2022, Green and Jacob appeared on episode 121 of The Joe Rogan Experience to share the latter’s incredible story of how he almost got killed in prison. He narrates how he was attacked after offering to take part in a chess game:

Now my cell pops and I go to the shower. I walk past the other cell pop, another skinhead in that room. I walk past his cell and just, ‘smack.’

Nonetheless, having combat experience, he fights off his attacker. This created a bigger problem as his rivals now sent two men to his room to kill him. The Jiu-Jitsu instructor was tipped about the attack by his cellmate, and he planned for it.

Jacob Behney during his Mount Rubidoux morning hike (L). Bobby Green at the UFC Fight Night event (R). Photo: @jacobbehney on Instagram, Chris Unger via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He gave the two assassins a beating of their lives and was soon transferred to the gymnasium for security purposes.

Why did Jacob Behney end up in prison? After being found guilty of sexual assault, Bobby Green’s dad was sentenced to a decade in prison. However, he was later released due to the case’s lack of evidence.

READ ALSO: What happened to Stephanie Melgoza after her DUI case?

Briefly published lesser-known facts about Stephanie Melgoza's DUI case. Following a tragic car accident on 10 April 2022, Stephanie Melgoza found herself propelled to national spotlight. She had been driving under the influence of alcohol and was responsible for killing two pedestrians.

Melgoza later pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated DUI causing death. Discover more interesting details about what happened that fateful night and her shocking reaction to the incident.

Source: Briefly News