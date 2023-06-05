Who is Marita Stavrou? Marita is a renowned American actress and media personality. She rose to fame with famous entertainment shows of the early 90s, such as Family Matters and Strictly Business. She is also celebrated as the ex-wife of Reggie Miller, a famous American former professional basketball player.

Marita Stavrou and Reggie Miller got married in 1992, but due to irreconcilable differences, they parted ways in 2001. Their divorce was highly publicized as Stavrou got a large share of Reggie's fortune. Marita has been in films and made a name in television series, as seen more in her biography.

Marita Stavrou's profiles and bio

Full name Marita Stavrou Nickname Marita Date of birth November 2, 1965 Age 57 years (As of 2023) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Multiracial) Horoscope Scorpio Siblings Sarah and Andreniki Paul Stavrou Jr. Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 62 kg Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-Spouse Reggie Miller Children Son & a Daughter Profession Actress, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist Net worth $10 million

What is Marita Stavrou's age?

Marita Stavrou, on Family Matters, was born in the United States of America on November 2, 1965. She is 57 years as of 2023 and belongs to a mixed ethnic origin. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio, and she holds American nationality.

When did Reggie Miller get married?

Marita and Reggie met in the late 80s and dated for several years. They tied the knot on August 29, 1992, and welcomed a son and daughter. After eight years of marriage, they faced irreconcilable differences and parted ways in 2001. After the divorce, Marita has not been linked with anyone.

Who is Reggie Miller married to now?

After the divorce, Miller dated American actresses Natane Boudreau and Jaimyse Haft. He is now a father to a boy from his marriage to Laura Laskowski.

Marita Stavrou's husband

Reginald Wayne Miller, popularly known as Reggie Miller, is an American retired professional basketball player. Reginald was born in Riverside, California, in the United States of America, on August 24, 1965. He played for the National Basketball Association (NBA) with the Indiana Pacers.

During his 18 years basketball career, he was known for his precision three-point shooting. Even after his retirement, Reggie is widely considered the Pacers' most outstanding player. He retired in 2006 and is currently the NBA commentator for TNT. In 2012, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Who is Reggie Miller's sister?

Cheryl D. Miller is an American former basketball player born on January 3, 1964. She formerly worked as a sideline reporter for NBA games on TNT Sports. She was also head coach and general manager of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. She and Reggie developed a close bond during childhood and played basketball together.

How tall is Marita Stavrou?

She measures 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs around 62 kg. She boasts dark brown eyes and brown hair.

Marita Stavrou's acting career

Stavrou made her acting debut with the 1989 sitcom Family Matters. The television show revolves around the lives of the Winslow family, who have to bear with the troublesome antics of their next-door neighbour. She later landed a role in the movie Strictly Business in 1991.

Marita Stavrou's movies

Marita started acting at a tender age. Below are her top films:

2000: Dinner Rush

1994: Family Matters

1991: Strictly Business

What is Marita Stavrou's net worth?

She has a net worth estimated at $10 million. She derives her wealth from her successful acting career. Additionally, she received $5 million from her ex-husband as a divorce settlement. Her ex-husband, Reggie Miller, has a net worth estimated at $80 million. He has made huge money from his career as a basketball player.

What is Reggie Miller's salary?

He has already retired from active basketball and received over $111 million in salary. He has also earned over $20 million as bonuses and other endorsement deals.

Above is everything you need to know about Marita Stavrou. She is a celebrated American actress, media personality, and the ex-wife of Reggie Miller, a retired NBA star. Besides acting, she is a philanthropist and has invested her time in charity work.

