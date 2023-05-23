How did DJ Sumbody die? The latest news about the Amapiano producer

Oupa John Sefoka, professionally known as DJ Sumbody, was one of the most famous South African DJs before his death. In addition, he was a recording artist, record label executive and entrepreneur. Oupa entered the South African music industry and gained notoriety for the popular Amapiano, a trending song genre in many African regions.

DJ Sumbody made his career debut as a volunteer producer and presenter.

he business mogul, DJ Sumbody was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Sandton. His untimely death shook the South African music scene to its core.

DJ Sumbody’s profile summary and bio

Full name Oupa John Sefoka Nickname DJ Sumbody Gender Male Date of birth 10 June 1984 Died 20 November 2022 Age 35 years old Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Pretoria, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Education Sunnyside Primary School, Bokgoni Technical High School and Tshwane University of Technology Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 64 Weight in pounds 141 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Partner Tlotlo Mother Ma’Sefoka Siblings Thandiwe and Koketso Sefoka Profession DJ, musician, producer and entrepreneur Net worth $500,000-$1 million Social media Instagram Twitter

How old was DJ Sumbody?

John had amassed considerable wealth through his successful musical career.

DJ Sumbody (aged 35 years old at the time of death) was born on 10 June 1987 in Pretoria, South Africa. His zodiac sign was Gemini.

DJ Sumbody’s parents

Oupa’s mother is a teacher, while his late father worked in the transportation industry. After his father’s death, the musician was left to fend for his mother and two younger siblings, Koketso and Thandiwe.

Education

DJ Sumbody had primary and secondary education at Sunnyside Primary School and Bokgoni Technical High School, respectively. He then proceeded to Tshwane University of Technology before dropping out in his second year to pursue a musical career.

What happened to DJ Sumbody?

The talented producer died on 20 November 2022 from severe gunshot wounds after unknown gunmen shot bullets at his car. DJ Sumbody’s bodyguard, Sbu Walter Mokoena, also passed. Driving behind them, his second bodyguard sustained serious injuries but survived the ordeal. As of this writing, no suspects have been apprehended in connection to this.

Professional career

DJ Sumbody's zodiac sign was Gemini.

DJ Sumbody made his career debut as a volunteer producer and presenter on Mashaedi on the Engage. This was a popular youth community radio in Tshwane. In 2018, he gained popularity after releasing the single Monate Mpolaye.

In addition, he released the music album Larger Than House. On 6 December 2019, John released the album Ashi Nthwela, featuring stars such as Londie London, Bantwini, Busiswa, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Tira, Zakes, Kwesta and Holly Rey. Some of DJ Sumbody’s songs include:

Suk’emabhozeni

012 Piano

Mabebeza

Azul

Remote Control.

4 The Kulture

Tonight

Piki Piki

NSFAS

Ayepyep

iDanger Lento

Gomonate Mo

Ngwana Daddy

Jabula

John’s natural talent had been recognized with numerous accolades. He won several South African Music Awards in the Best Collaboration and Music Video categories. He also received nominations for awards like the African Muzik Magazine Awards and the MTV Africa Music Awards.

The Amapiano producer died on 20 November 2022.

The serial businessman owned a few clubs in Pretoria and one in Cape Town. He co-owned the lounge Ayepyep Lifestyle alongside his business partner Kagiso Setsetse.

How much was DJ Sumbody’s net worth?

John had an estimated net worth of $500,000-$1 million. He had amassed considerable wealth through his successful musical career, performances, and brand endorsements. Oupa's entrepreneurial ventures, such as his clothing line and record label, also contributed to his financial success.

At a young age, DJ Sumbody developed a passion for music and was influenced by various genres, including kwaito, hip-hop, and house music. News of his death was announced at the peak of his musical career.

