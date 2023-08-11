Kevin Gates' brother, Brandon Gilyard, is a successful businessman

Kevin Gates, real name Kevin Jerome Gilyard, gained mainstream fame in 2016 following the release of his debut studio album Islah. Like any other success story, Kevin did not have a smooth life, and no one understands the journey better than Kevin Gates' brother, Brandon.

The Gilyard siblings had a rough upbringing, resulting in Kevin being arrested at 13 for riding in a stolen car. However, their lives are different today as the brothers are doing well in their respective careers.

Brandon Gilyard's profile summary

Full name Brandon Gilyard Date of birth Not known Origin Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Current residence Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Gender Male Siblings Two, including rapper Kevin Gates Profession Entrepreneur Known for Being rapper Kevin Gates' younger brother Social media Facebook

Who is Kevin Gates' brother?

Kevin Gates' little brother Brandon Gilyard is an entrepreneur. He founded the White House Administration record label and owns a wellness brand called My Healthy Highway, which deals in producing natural sea moss products.

Brandon is also a cellarman at Tin Roof Brewing Company. He still lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he was raised by his grandmother alongside his siblings. From his Facebook posts, Kevin Gate's brother values family and occasionally pays tribute to them.

Who is Kevin Gates' family?

The Me Too hitmaker is the eldest of three siblings raised in Louisiana, United States. He has a younger brother called Brandon Gilyard and a younger sister who prefers to live away from the limelight.

Gates has Puerto Rican roots from his mother's side and Moroccan heritage from his father's side. He did not have contact with his father from a young age, but they met when he was a teenager. However, they did not have the chance to build a father-son bond as his father succumbed to AIDS-related complications when the rapper was 17.

Kevin's mother, Martha, remarried when the rapper was young. He, however, preferred to stay with his grandmother because his stepfather did not treat him well. He learnt martial arts and boxing after being abused but found peace in writing and making music.

Are Dreka and Kevin back together?

Dreka and Kevin's break-up rumours started going viral in 2021. Kevin seemed to confirm the separation in his diss track Super General Freestyle, released in the summer of 2022. He was also thought to be dating Love and Hip Hop Miami star Jojo Zarus after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions.

The couple sparked reconciliation rumours in early 2023 after spending New Year's Eve together. Dreka later appeared in the music video for the rapper's single, Breakfast.

How long have Dreka and Gates been together?

The two have been married for over seven years but have been together for over 19 years. They were high school sweethearts who dated for over ten years before tying the knot in October 2015.

How many biological kids does Kevin Gates have?

The 2 Phones hitmaker welcomed two kids with his wife, Dreka Gates, before they married. Their daughter Islah Koren was born on 30th November 2012, while their son Khaza Kamil was born on 10th May 2014.

In a previous interview with Vlad, the rapper revealed he had two other biological children. He also takes care of non-blood-related kids whose parents are incarcerated.

How old is Dreka Gates?

Dreka was born on 31st August 1986 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. She is 36 years old in 2023.

What does Dreka Gates do for a living?

Dreka is an entrepreneur and Instagram star. She co-founded Bread Winner's Association with her husband, rapper Kevin, in 2010 and previously managed him. She also co-founded the BE Provisions brand and owns a wellness brand called Dreka Wellness.

Kevin Gate's brother, Brandon Gilyard, chose a quieter career path. Like his big brother, he did not let a challenging upbringing get in the way of his achievements.

