Are Celine Dion's siblings alive? Get to know her brothers and sisters

Celine Dion is the last child of her father, Adhemar Dion, who was a butcher, and her mother, Therese Tanguay. She has five brothers and eight sisters, and together they were raised in a solid, musically inclined family that supported her talent. Keep reading to learn more about Celine Dion's siblings.

The Power of Love hitmaker has 13 siblings and several nieces and nephews. Photo: @celinedion on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Celine Dion is among the most iconic international celebrity singers whose fame dates back to the 1980s. She is a powerhouse of talent, famous for her clear mezzo-soprano voice. Her technical skill and voice mastery have enabled her to release timeless international hits for over three decades.

Celine Dion's siblings

The multi-award-winning artist and her 13 siblings were raised in a humble setting in Charlemagne, Quebec, Canada. It is here that Celine's talent was recognized, and her family nurtured her into becoming a superstar. Below are Celine Dion's brothers and sisters, from the eldest to the youngest.

Denise Dion

Denise is Celine's eldest sibling. Photo: Michel Ponomareff

Source: Getty Images

Denise was born on 16th August 1946 and is 76 years old in 2023. She leads a quiet life away from the limelight. She has five children: Francis, Yolaine, Christian, Josiane, Nancy and Annick.

Clement Dion

Clement is the second born in the Dion family. His birth date is 2nd November 1947, and he is now 75. He is married to Denise Dumont. Clement is an entrepreneur and owner of Le Mirage golf club, a luxury resort in Terrebonne, Quebec.

Claudette Dion

Clement (left) and Claudette (right). Photo: Michel Ponomareff

Source: Getty Images

Claudette was born on 10th December 1948 and is 74 years old in 2023. She is a musician with several musical albums, including Hymnes A LÁmour, La Vie en Rose and Bonsoir Edith.

Claudette is a philanthropist and an advocate for the underprivileged youth in Quebec. She was previously married to Rene Morin, and together they had four children, Cathy, Celia, Steeve and Sebastian. The couple went their separate ways in the 80s, and Claudette is now the wife of Serge Gaudet.

Liette Dion

Liette is Celine's older sister. Photo: Michel Ponomareff

Source: Getty Images

Liette is the third of Celine's eight sisters. She was born on 8th February 1950 and is now 73. She is married to Guy Poirier. The couple lost their daughter, who at the time of her death was 16, to Cystic Fibrosis. Liette had a brief musical career with just one album called Soiree Quebecoise.

Michel Dion

Michel (right) with parents Adhemar and Therese. Photo: Eric Robert

Source: Getty Images

Michel was born on 18th August 1952 and is 70 as of June 2023. He is husband to Daniele Corbeil. He had a musical career under his group, Le Show, from which he resigned in 1987. He later joined Celine's production team until his retirement in 2019.

Louise Dion

Louise is the sixth child and the fourth of Dion's sisters. She was born on 22nd September 1953 and is 69 as of June 2023. She has three children with her husband, Pierre Tremblay.

Jacques Dion

Jacques (left) and Louise (right). Photo: Michel Ponomareff

Source: Getty Images

Jacques was born on 10th March 1955 and is 68 years old in 2023. He is the father of Jimmy Dion and the husband to Genevieve Garceau. Jacques was a member of La Famille Dion Chantant, which consisted of the Dion family.

Daniel Dion

Daniel passed away in 2016 from cancer. Photo: Michel Ponomareff

Source: Getty Images

Daniel was born on 29th November 1956 and was a professional woodworker. Unfortunately, he died on 16th January 2016 from cancer, aged 59. His wife, Ghyslaine Bujold Dion, also passed away, leaving behind their three children.

Ghislaine Dion

Ghislaine is also a singer. Photo: Michel Ponomareff

Source: Getty Images

Ghislaine is the fifth sister of the My Heart Will Go On star. She was born on 28th July 1958 and is 63 years old in 2023. Like Celine, Ghislaine is a singer. She is married to Jacques Talbot, with whom they have two children named Audrey and Claude.

Linda Dion

Linda was born on 29th June 1959 and is 64 years old in 2023. She is married to Alain Sylvestre, and the couple leads a private life.

Manon Dion

Manon works as Celine's assistant. Photo: Michel Ponomareff

Source: Getty Images

Manon is the eleventh child of Adhemar and Therese Dion and wife to Gilles Halaca. Her birth date is 7th October 1960, and she is 62 years old in 2023. Though not a professional singer, Manon spends more time with Celine as her personal assistant.

Paul Dion

Paul, Claudette, Clement, and Jacques (left to right). Photo: Michel Ponomareff

Source: Getty Images

Paul was born alongside Pauline Dion on 3rd April 1962; he is aged 61 in 2023. His wife is Lucie Hebert, and they have three children: Justine, Marlene and Emilie. He works with Fondation Maman Dion, which was established in honour of his mother. The charity supports disadvantaged school-going children aged 5 to 16 years.

Pauline Dion

Pauline is the 13th and last of Celine Dion's siblings. She is Paul's twin sister and is 61 years old in 2023. Pauline has six children and has a partner called Marc Martel. She works as an event manager.

Are Celine Dion's siblings still alive?

The Canadian singer lost his brother Daniel in January 2016 after a long battle with brain, throat, and tongue cancer. Celine's other 12 siblings are still alive.

Does Celine Dion have a twin sister?

The singer does not have a twin. In 2020, a Medium article mentioned that Celine Dion has a twin sister called Aline, which turned out to be a hoax to get the superstar's attention.

How many sisters does Celine Dion have?

The Power of Love hitmaker has eight sisters: Clement, Claudette, Liette, Louise, Ghislaine, Linda, Manon, and Pauline. She also has five brothers.

Is Celine Dion the youngest of her siblings?

Yes. The Canadian artist is the 14th Dion sibling. She was born on 30th March 1968, in Charlemagne, Quebec, Canada, and is 55 years old in 2023.

Celine Dion's family members in 2008. Photo: @Thomas Samson

Source: Getty Images

Celine Dion's siblings are some of the closest people in her life and the immediate force behind her great success. The siblings are often seen supporting each other.

READ ALSO: William Mebarak Chadid's biography: What happened to Shakira's father?

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Shakira's father, William Mebarak Chadid. He is a retired Lebanese journalist, author, and literature professor.

Colombian superstar Shakira is close to her father, Mebarak, and her mother, Nidia. She is her parents' lastborn and often shares family updates on social media, including Mebarak's health journey.

Source: Briefly News