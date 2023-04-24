Eazy-E's children and baby mothers: Meet all the 11 children

Eric Lynn Wright, best known as Eazy-E, was an American rapper popularly known as the Godfather of Gangster Rap. He was affiliated with the NWA hip-hop group and immensely contributed to the group's success. Although he died, he has left an indelible mark on the evolution of hip-hop music. Details about Eazy-E's children and baby mothers give glimpses of the rapper's romantic life.

Eric Lynn Wright in a portrait taken in New York City. Photo: Al Pereira

Source: Getty Images

How many kids and baby mommas did Eazy-E have? The deceased artist is one of the rappers with the most kids. At 30, he had 11 children born by eight women.

How many kids does Eazy-E have?

He had six sons and five daughters. They are all grown up and pursuing diverse careers. Eazy-E's children's names and public details about their lives are outlined below.

1. Eric Darnell Wright

Eric Darnell Wright, known as Lil Eazy, is the eldest of Eazy-E's kids. He was born on 23rd April 1984 in Compton, California, making him 39 years old as of April 2023.

Lil Eazy has carved a niche as a rapper and is the president of Rich & Ruthless Records, an entertainment and business company co-founded by his late dad. His popular hits include Crushing Through, You Don't Wanna and Unbelievable.

Rapper Lil Eazy-E at the 2BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

2. Marquise Wright

Marquise Wright is a famous musician known by his stage name, Yung Eazy. He was born on 14th February 1990 in Compton, California. Marquise caused a stir after alleging on Instagram, in a now-deleted post, that Suge Knight caused his father's death by injecting him with HIV.

3. Ebie Wright

Who are Eazy-E's daughters? Erin Bria Wright is his eldest daughter. She was born on 16th July 1991 in Compton, California. Erin legally changed her name to Ebie.

She actively pursues a music career like her late father, and her best-selling hits include Dear Daddy, What I Wanna Do and Girl Crush.

Ebie Wright. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

4. Dominick Wright

Dominick Wright was born on 6th September 1991, in Los Angeles, California. He is an acclaimed actor famous for playing the role of Curtis in the 2015 movie, Mistaken. He is also a model.

5. Daijah Wright

Daijah Wright is Dominick's sister. She was born on 26th September 1995, six months after her father's demise. Daijah is an American actress, singer and rapper. Her most famous TV feature is the third season of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Daijah is a fitness enthusiast. Photo: @daijahawright on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

6. Derek Wright

Derek is professionally known as E3 or Baby Eazy-E. He is a professional rapper who discovered his talent when he was eight and was lucky to appear in his father's music videos.

He is the vice president of Compton Money Gang and has released songs such as Son of a Legend, West Coast, See Me and Believe Me.

7. Henree Chereron Wright

Henree, professionally known as ReeMarkable, is Eazy-E's daughter. She was born on 13th April 1993 in Atlanta, Georgia. Henree is a rapper featured in Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

ReeMarkable is focused on continuing her father's legacy through music. Photo: @iamreemarkable on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

8. Erica Wright

Erica Wright was a child when her father died. In 2019, she visited his tombstone and changed its birthdate, which was incorrect.

9. Raven Wright

Raven Wright is Eazy-E's daughter. Not much information about her life is publicly available besides the snippets she shares on social media.

Raven is a digital content creator who shares bits about her life on Instagram. Photo: @ravenn_wright on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

10. David Wright

David Wright is also Eazy-E's son. Unlike most of his siblings, he prefers a private life.

11. Elijah Wright

Elijah is also the rapper's son. Not much information is publicly available about his life.

Frequently asked questions

Besides details about the deceased rapper's children, the answers to these questions address specific aspects of his life. They also highlight his achievements and legacy.

How many baby mothers did Eazy-E have?

The deceased rapper had eight baby mamas, including Tomica Woods, whom he met in 1991 in Los Angeles. They officiated their union in 1995 and were only married for 12 days. Eazy-E's wife had two children, Dominick and Daijah.

The rapper's other baby mamas include Kelly Faultersack Robinson and Tracy Jarnagin.

What happened to Eazy-E's wife?

The responsibility of upholding her late husband's legacy and record label came with challenges. Tomica has had to fight lawsuits claiming a share of the company. Despite close ties with the label's former CEO, she had difficulty managing the company.

Who inherited Eazy-E's fortune?

The rapper was taken ill on 24th February 1995 after a persistent cough. He was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. He died on 26th March 1995 due to AIDS-induced pneumonia.

Eazy-E's net worth was $8 million when he died. Tomica Wright and their two children inherited his fortune. It included the rapper's company, Ruthless Records. Tomica later became a producer. She produced the film Straight Outta Compton which raked in a staggering $201.6 million.

Which rapper has the most kids?

Nick Cannon tops the list as the rapper with the most kids. As of April 2023, he has 12 kids.

Unpacking details about Eazy-E's children highlights snippets of the rapper's romantic life. Most of his friends described his love life as the rapper's Achilles' heel. Some of his children took after his love for music and are in the public domain. Others prefer living away from the limelight.

READ ALSO: Who are Mario Van Peebles' children from his two marriages?

Briefly.co.za published in-depth details about Mario Van Peebles' children from his two marriages. Mario Van Peebles is a Mexican-American film producer, director, actor and writer. He is known for his starring role in 1991's New Jack City. His fame made his personal life a subject to public scrutiny.

Mario Van Peebles has five children born from his two marriages to Chitra Sukhu and Lisa Vitello. How old are his kids?

Source: Briefly News