GloRilla: age, bio, and career: All about the rapper

GloRilla has become a hot topic in the competitive entertainment scene thanks to her chart-topping hits. A viral sensation, she has collaborated with some renowned hip-hop icons, including Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. With such popularity, many are curious to learn more about the rapper who took the industry by storm.

GloRilla during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards (L). The rapper GloRilla at the BET Hip-Hop Awards in 2023 (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gloria Hallelujah Woods, known professionally as GloRilla, is an American hip-hop star and songwriter. In 2022, she received 6 BET Awards nominations, second only to Drake’s seven nominations. This article highlights exciting details about GloRilla’s family background, career journey, and influence in the ever-evolving musical field.

GloRilla's profile summary

Full name Gloria Hallelujah Woods Famous as GloRilla Gender Female Date of birth 28 July 1999 Age 25 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Memphis, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School Height 5’5’’ (168 cm) Weight 52 kg (115 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Father Edwin C. Woods Siblings 9 Profession Songwriter, rapper Years active 2019-present Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube

How old is GloRilla?

GloRilla (age 25 years as of 2024) was born on 28 July 1999 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. In 2024, she celebrated her special day via an Instagram post that read:

Twenty Fine! In my golden era.

The rapper received her education via homeschooling until fifth grade and later graduated from Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School.

In a 2024 interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, she revealed fascinating details about her childhood and educational background, saying:

Although my mom tried to shield us from the outside world, she was forced to enrol us in school after my older sister called DCS on her.

Rapper GloRilla during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Original

About GloRilla’s parents

The hip-hop star shares a close connection with her dad, Edwin C. Woods. During an April 2024 episode of the Tamron Hall Show, GloRilla was given a surprise gift in the form of a video from her dad. In the video, the celebrity father goes:

I am the father of Gloria Woods, and I am incredibly proud of her. She has risen from humble beginnings to going to the White House. I wish her many more prosperous days.

Gloria tearfully disclosed her strong relationship with her daddy in response to his heartfelt message on the video.

I love my father so much. He is one of the closest people to my heart.

Edwin Woods accompanied his daughter to the 65th Grammy Awards in February 2023 and the BET HipHop Awards in October 2023.

Although GloRilla often graces red carpet events alongside her dad, scanty information exists about her mother. However, the rapper has repeatedly revealed that growing up, her mom was a strict Christian who only allowed her to listen to Gospel songs.

In March 2024, GloRilla met Joe Biden and shared a post about it on her Instagram. Her mom shared how proud she was of her daughter. As per Rap-Up, the message GloRilla received from her mother read:

Your gift is making room for you and putting yourself in the presence of kings, or in your day, presidents! Girl, you’ve definitely given me bragging rights!

Joe Biden and GloRilla at the White House in March 2024. Photos: @GloRillaPimp (Modified by editor)

Source: Instagram

GloRilla and her siblings

Gloria is the eighth child in a family of 10 kids. Nonetheless, the identities of GloRilla’s siblings remain a mystery. During her interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, she revealed that her older brother is 38, and the youngest is 21.

GloRilla’s boyfriend and relationships

The Memphis native is allegedly single. While speaking on The Cruz Show, she opened up about her experience with romantic relationships, stating:

I have never had a faithful boyfriend. I always got cheated on.

How did GloRilla get famous?

Growing up, Woods was part of her church’s choir. She initially wanted to become a singer, but per Refinery29, she lost her voice at one point and decided to rap instead. Gloria started rapping at the age of 16.

In 2019, she released her mixtape Most Likely Up Next and EP P Status the following year. However, the star’s breakthrough came with her 2022 hit song F.N.F. (Let’s Go). Produced by Hitkidd, the track quickly became viral, resulting in a popular TikTok challenge.

Hip-hop star GloRilla performing at California's Crypto.com Arena in 2023. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

The hit bagged her two award nominations at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. In June 2022, GloRilla collaborated with American rapper Duke Deuce on Say That. The following month, she signed with Yo Gotti's record label Collective Music Group.

In September, the songwriter released Tomorrow 2 featuring Cardi B. Her EP Anyways, Life’s Great debuted a month later. In January 2023, Woods collaborated on the single On Wat U On with Moneybagg Yo.

GloRilla’s impressive net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gloria is worth $2 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful 5-year musical career.

What happened to GloRilla?

In February 2023, a stampede at a concert at the Main Street Armory, New York, claimed three lives and left seven people seriously injured.

The incident happened after audience members thought they heard gunshots and began leaving the venue. In April 2024, the rapper was arrested on DUI charges in Georgia.

FAQs

Gloria’s prominence means that her personal life is subject to constant scrutiny. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

What is GloRilla’s real name?

The songwriter was born Gloria Hallelujah Woods. According to her, her mom gave her the middle name because she felt blessed.

GloRilla during the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

What does GloRilla do for a living?

Gloria is a rapper who made her career debut in 2019. However, she gained notoriety in 2022 with the hit F.N.F. (Let’s Go).

How tall is GloRilla?

The rapper stands 5 feet 5 inches (168 cm) and weighs 52 kg (115 lbs). She features black hair and dark brown eyes.

Although GloRilla is still relatively new to mainstream success, she has raised her career ranks, collaborating with some of the industry’s finest rappers. With her unique musical style and charismatic personality, it is evident that the musician's net worth will see an increase.

READ ALSO: Who is Natalie Viscuso? Age, family, height, movies, career, net worth

Briefly published an article on Natalie Viscuso, girlfriend of the famous Man of Steel star, Henry Cavill. Although she has been in actual movies, she is mainly known for her production work in the industry.

Natalie has been active in the movie industry since she was a teenager and has maintained that status for almost two decades. The post discusses her family, career, and current net worth.

Source: Briefly News