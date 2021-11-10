Moneybagg Yo's net worth, age, children, height, songs, albums, profiles

Moneybagg Yo seemingly came out of nowhere and excelled in the rap industry. He is a marvel who has several hit songs, mixtapes and albums charted in the Billboard 200. So how did he become one of the greats? What's Moneybagg's real name? Get the gist of his fascinating life.

Moneybagg Yo is a rapper who comes from Memphis. His rise to fame is almost meteoric. Did you know that he is Megan Thee Stallion's ex? Read on for more fascinating details about him.

Moneybagg Yo profiles

Birth name: DeMario DeWayne White Jr.

Early life and education

Moneybagg Yo was born DeMario DeWayne White Jr., and his date of birth is September 22nd 1991. His place of birth is Memphis, Tennessee. However, he has done his best to keep his childhood and teenage life out of the press.

Career

Moneybagg Yo had an upward trajectory in his career since he came into the entertainment scene in 2012 when he released his first mixtape From Da Block 2 Da Booth and later on October 20th. His following mixtapes, such as La Familia and Relentless in 2014 and 2015, respectively, began attracting attention. Resulting in him winning the Memphis Hip Hop Award for Mixtape of the Year.

In 2016 he released the mixtape Federal Reloaded. The first one of the Federal series under Bread Gang Entertainment and ELO (Everybody Lives On). These mixtapes featured famous rappers like YoGotti, Quavo from Migos, Y Grizzle, Young Dolf, etc. His collaboration with Yo Gotti further persisted on the mixtape 2 Federal released that same year.

Billboard 200 chart

In 2017, the mixtape Heartless landed him on the Billboard 200; after signing a deal with Interscope, he released Federal 3X. His next project was an album Moneybagg Yo Presents: NLess Ent x Bread Gang and in 2018, he followed it up by releasing a sequel 2 Heartless. The mixtape peaked at 16 on the Billboard 200 and featured more famous rappers. His star was only shining brighter.

Another of Moneybagg Yo's albums that broke his record on the Billboard chart was 43va Heartless, which was released in May 2019. The album peaked at 4th on the Billboard 200 chart. His 3rd album was released the following year and did even better, peaking at 3rd on the same chart.

However, the best was yet to come with Moneybagg Yo's new album released in April of 2021 it is his 4th album, A Gangsta's Pain. The album features several internationally renowned artists such as Jhené Aiko, Lil Durk and Pharrell Williams. The album hit number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and made its way back to the top in the third week.

Personal life

How many are Moneybagg Yo's kids? During an interview with the Breakfast Club, he has revealed that he has eight children - with four different women. The children are split in two, four are girls, and the other four are boys.

Moneybagg Yo is a practising Muslim; he took his Shahada from fellow rapper Kevin Gates. He is vocal about how the discipline from Islam has made him a better man by making him more disciplined and leading him to quit taking lean.

Who is Moneybagg Yo dating?

Are Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher still together? He has previously dated famous rapper Megan Thee Stallion, but they broke up in 2019 because of conflicting schedules and not finding time for each other. After breaking up with Megan, he began dating an Instagram model, Ariana Ari Fletcher.

Moneybagg Yo spares no expense when it comes to spending money on his girlfriend. After having a night of fun on her birthday, he surprised her with a $330,000 Rolls-Royce truck. This is not the first car he has given her, last year for her birthday, he bought her a Lamborghini.

Troubles with the law

DeMario has been in trouble with the law several times. One of these unfortunate moments was at a CD release event in a club in 2016. He was charged with possession of a weapon and drugs. It has also been rumoured that he has been involved in a rest stop shooting in New Jersey. The shooting took place in August 2017.

Moneybagg Yo likes expensive jewellery and cars, coupled with his signature look of denim jeans and a bandana. His net worth stands at $4 million in 2021. He is rising the charts and solidifying his role as one of the industry's top up and coming artists and that number is set to rise. You can listen to all his songs on YouTube Music, Deezer, Spotify, Apple Music etc.

