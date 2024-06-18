Megan Thee Stallion's net worth today: how rich is the rapper?

When hip-hop was starting, female rappers were far less common. Today, they are breaking barriers, making good music and collecting a lot of paper. Megan Thee Stallion is a case in point. The American hip-hop star has captured the world’s attention, and her success has ultimately translated into her bank account. So, what is Megan Thee Stallion’s net worth?

Megan Thee Stallion achieved mainstream recognition by releasing her single Hot Girl Summer. She has won three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards and six BET Awards. In 2020, Time magazine listed her among their 100 most influential people. Discover Megan’s career achievements, earnings and investment projects.

Megan Thee Stallion's profile summary

Full name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Other names Megan Thee Stallion, Tina Snow, Hot Girl Meg, Hot Girl Coach Gender Female Date of birth 5 February 1995 Age 29 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace San Antonio, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Texas Southern University Height 5’10’’ (187 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr. Profession Rapper, songwriter and actress Years active 2016-present Net worth $30 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

What is Megan Thee Stallion's net worth in 2024?

According to Parade, Megan's estimated net worth is $30 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful musical career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties, and concert tours. In addition, the Texas native has amassed a chunk of wealth from her lucrative brand deals.

Where does Megan Thee Stallion get her money from?

Hot Girl Meg wears many hats. During a 2022 interview with Forbes, she revealed some of the revenue-generating channels that contribute to her financial portfolio, saying:

My mind is in a place where I can do whatever I want to do. Getting into writing, directing, and acting proves I am not one-dimensional. I am everything I say I am.

Musical career

Megan Thee Stallion first gained notoriety when her freestyling video went viral on various social media platforms. In 2016, she released her debut single Like a Stallion and signed with 1501 Certified Entertainment two years later.

Some of Ruth’s accolades include a Billboard Women in Music Award, two MTV Video Music Awards and five BET Hip Hop Awards. Here are some of her most popular songs with the amount of YouTube views as of 13 June 2024:

Captain Hook (2020) 139 million views

(2020) 139 million views Plan B (2022) 27 million views

(2022) 27 million views Cobra (2023) 21 million views

(2023) 21 million views HISS (2024) 29 million views

(2024) 29 million views BOA (2024) 8.9 million views

Megan Thee Stallion's endorsement deals

The hip-hop star partnered with Nike in September 2021 for a fitness program and promotional campaign via the Nike Training Club app.

She was featured in Hot Ones and First We Feast the following month. As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Jovon inked a $1 million deal with fast-food company Popeyes on 14 October 2021.

This included the introduction of a new hot sauce, Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, and co-branded merchandise. In 2022, Cheetos reportedly paid Tina Snow $2 million to appear on their Super Bowl commercial.

Film and television

On 16 December 2021, Hot Girl Coach signed a deal with Netflix to create new projects and series. The following year, she inked a $3 million contract with Time Inc. to produce a documentary based on her life, per Forbes.

As an actress, the Body hitmaker has starred in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) and Mean Girls (2024).

What is Megan Thee Stallion’s salary?

Per Complex, the Savage hitmaker raked an impressive $13 million in 2022 through her entertainment career and various business ventures. With only eight years in the game, this amount almost tripled Megan’s overall wealth.

How does Megan Thee Stallion invest her money?

In her interview with Forbes, Hot Girl Meg disclosed that she has never made a crazy purchase, reflecting her wise investment decisions:

As soon as I started earning, I spent the money on school. After I paid the fees, I began buying chains and stuff like that. You should learn to make your money work for you.

Below are some of the ways the hip-hop star puts her money to use:

Megan Thee Stallion’s house

According to Pulse Sports, the rapper paid $6 million for a 7,600-square-foot mansion in Pinecrest, Florida, in July 2021. The property features a private lake in the backyard.

What car does Megan Thee Stallion drive?

Megan Thee Stallion’s car collection is exceptionally desirable. Here are some of her luxurious rides and their estimated prices per Car Blog India:

Car Estimated price Rolls Royce Dawn $350,000 Mercedes SLS AMG $200,000 Lexus IS 250 $43,000

FAQs

Due to Megan’s popularity, her life’s details are subject to public scrutiny. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the rapper:

Does Megan Thee Stallion have a PhD?

Pete attended Texas Southern University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in health administration in 2021.

Who owns Megan Thee Stallion masters?

In 2024, Ruth entered a partnership with Warner Music Group that allows her to maintain her independence as an artist. She has full ownership of her publishing and masters.

How much did Future charge Megan Thee Stallion?

In her 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Tina Snow revealed that she paid renowned rapper Future $250,000 for him to record a guest verse on her single Pressurelicious.

Megan Thee Stallion’s net worth has increased drastically over the years. This is a testament to her rapping prowess and ability to resonate with her audience. The rapper has amassed a massive fortune with chart-topping hits, sold-out concerts, and remunerative brand deals.

